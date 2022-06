Fairfax County is expanding its student Metrobus pass program to four new schools in the fall, letting more students ride the bus for free. Starting in September, students at Annandale High School, Falls Church High School, Marshall High School, and Davis Center will be able to get a pass that allows them to ride Fairfax Connector, the City of Fairfax CUE, and the Metrobus for free.

