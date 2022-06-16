ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau County, ND

Name released in deadly crash in Bottineau County

By Ryan Janke
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTTINEAU, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a man who died...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Man dies in pickup rollover in northern North Dakota

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a rollover crash in Bottineau County at about 1:30 a.m. Wed. The 28-year-old driver from Maxbass lost control of his pickup, entered a ditch, and crashed. He was unstrained and was ejected from the...
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Police warn public of ‘Orbeez challenge’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot police are warning the public of a social media trend making the rounds named the “Orbeez challenge.”. Police said they’ve received at least a dozen calls pertaining to this challenge in the last two weeks. They said people are using Air Soft...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bond lowered for suspect in Minot murder amid evidentiary appeal

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have agreed to lower the bond for a man charged with killing his roommate in Minot.... while the state supreme court rules on evidence in the case. Shawnee Krall faces charges of murder and gross sexual imposition in the December 2020 death of...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bottineau County, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bottineau, ND
Bottineau County, ND
Accidents
Bottineau County, ND
Crime & Safety
kxnet.com

Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque

Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque. Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah …. KX gives back on Founder’s day. Volunteer efforts …. Minot’s Midsummer Festival celebrates longest day …. 26th Escape to the Lake offers waterskiing for individuals …. TICK BITES:...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Small plane crash at the Minot International Airport

Around 2:19 PM, Sunday afternoon a small plane crash in Minot was reported. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2007 Cessna 172N single-engine aircraft was attempting to take off at the Minot International Airport. A 24-year-old male student pilot was unable to get the aircraft fully airborne and crashed. The aircraft received major […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan O'brien
kxnet.com

Roosevelt Park Pool draws huge turnout

MINOT, N.D (KXNET) – The dog days of summer are on us and pools all over the state are reaching full capacity. Roosevelt Park Pool was filled with people due to today’s heat. Today Roosevelt Park zoo reached full capacity within hours of opening up. Residents lined up...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Walk-in crisis stabilization opening in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – An expansion to a downtown Minot facility now provides 24-hour walk-in crisis stabilization for behavioral health issues. Open Arms provides a safe space for people in crisis to stay for days at a time to help work through behavioral health issues. “It’s absolutely essential that...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Baseball: Williston Oilers sweep Minot Metros in double header

Another busy day of legion baseball across the state on Friday. The wind played a factor as the Williston Oilers hosted the Minot Metros. Scores:Williston Oilers 3, Minot Metros 2 (G1)Williston Oilers 13, Minot Metros 3 (G2)Bismarck Sens 6, Beulah Cyclones 0Bismarck 15’s 23 , Stanley Stingers 0Beulah Cyclones 1, West Fargo Vets 6
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Maxbass
KX News

Minot’s Darik Dissette commits to NDSU basketball

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot High School’s Darik Dissette announced his commitment to North Dakota State’s basketball program on Monday via twitter. The class of 2023 shooting guard helped lead the Magicians to the Class A State Championship in March. Dissette was named to the Class A All-State team this season, and was also given […]
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy