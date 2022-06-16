ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Auto Club: Average gas price in Bakersfield hits $6.37

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The average price for a gallon of gas hit $6.37 on Thursday in Bakersfield, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The price is a five cent increase from last week, 46 cents higher than last month, and up almost $2.25 from last year.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Bakersfield, as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 16th, 2022, was $5.69 at several gas stations.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area saw average gas prices at $6.45 per gallon, a slight increase from last week.

Prices on the Central Coast are similar to Bakersfield at $6.36 on average, which is four cents higher than last week.

The Auto Club says some relief at the pump could be on the way.

"A very volatile week for the U.S. economy and a slight downturn in consumer demand, which is likely due to record high prices, have caused a plunge of nearly 60 cents on the Los Angeles wholesale gasoline market this past week," said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe, in a statement.

"Hopefully that decline will soon be reflected in price reductions at the pump."

