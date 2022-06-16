ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado watch issued for central Pa.

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
A tornado watch has been issued for counties in central Pennsylvania, including Adams, Franklin, Lebanon and York, until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of up to 60 mph and large hail exceeding an inch in diameter, the weather service says.

A few tornadoes are possible.

The service advises that people ensure they have ways to receive weather warnings today and tonight.

Check back later for more information as this is a developing story.

