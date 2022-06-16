ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2 shot in downtown Baltimore, one dead, one in critical condition

By Brittney Verner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Police in Baltimore City are investigating after two people were shot Thursday morning and it happened a few blocks from police headquarters.

Police responded to an area near East Redwood and Calvert St. in downtown Baltimore just before 4:00 a.m. Once there, they found two men who had been shot and rushed them both to the hospital.

One of them died, the other was a 29-year-old man who was left in critical, but stable condition. And that shooting was captured on multiple video cameras nearby.

People like Aamirah who live in downtown Baltimore, near where this shooting happened, didn’t see it but heard all about it after the fact.

“It’s like never a day that goes by that it’s not just a crazy day in Baltimore. I think it’s very unfortunate another mom loses her kid and nothing will be done about it,” Aamirah said.

In surveillance footage of the shooting, you can see a few people standing around a car before someone starts shooting and they all run out of the camera's frame as that car pulls off.

A few minutes later you can see another man on a scooter come back to retrieve an item before police arrive to respond.

Jordan is another neighbor who heard about what happened and said he was disappointed but not surprised at all.

“I’m really desensitized to it, it’s like an everyday thing honestly, I mean it’s unfortunate but it’s just regular,” Jordan said.

Others like Aamirah are hoping something can be done to put a stop to this type of violent crime in Baltimore City.

“It’s a vicious cycle and I wish everyone I could come together more, not even just the city but since we’re talking about this yes, I wish we were able to come together better and make more of a change an actual change,” Aamirah said.

Although this shooting was captured on surveillance footage, homicide detectives are still asking anyone with information concerning what happened in this shooting to contact them.

