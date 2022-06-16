ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Stores, gas stations stock up on essentials to help community get through power outage

By Rachel Karas, The Daily Record
 3 days ago
Water, ice, batteries and generators are the staple items many in the tri-county area seek as they head to hardware and grocery stores.

A nice, cool shower is a luxury some are hard-pressed to come by.

The good news is, a cool-down is coming by Saturday with highs around 70.

Friday marks a fourth day without power for still thousands in Wayne, Holmes and Ashland counties after Monday night's severe storms, and many are hoping and praying it's also the day electricity is restored.

Meanwhile, area stores are the lifeline for many. And although supplies are limited in some shops, store managers say they are working to keep their doors open and their shelves stocked.

Feeling the heat:Many in Wayne & Holmes flood hotels, pools to escape heat as they await return of power

Ice bags and natural water springs help people keep cool

Ice bags and water are being snatched up by people wherever they can find them, including gas stations.

It's a crapshoot on where you'll find ice.

A BellStores on U.S. 250 had plenty of bags of ice Thursday afternoon, but when Dave Rogers stopped by a gas station in Wooster he found they were out.

Some grocery stores, like Walnut Creek Cheese in Walnut Creek, have been able to keep both ice and bottled water in stock. Store manager Nick Blandin said they put in an extra order that should come in next week.

For those who need more than drinking water, getting water from a natural spring might be the way to go.

Several people stopped by the Mohicanville Church Wednesday afternoon to get some water from the natural spring in the parking lot. Coming from places like Jeromesville and Shreve, people filled up everything from coolers to tanks so they could bring clean water home with them.

No power? No problem!:Ways to stay cool, be safe and save the food in the fridge

Generators fly off the shelves at Everything Surplus

Lindsey Schnedetz, store manager at Everything Surplus, estimates they have sold roughly 200 gas and dual-fuel generators over the past three days.

"The word of mouth has been very powerful with these generators," Schnedetz said. "As soon as people heard that we had some generators, they were just calling friends, calling family. And then they've all just kind of flocked here and we've helped them the best that we can."

Although they had some in store prior to the storms, Schnedetz said they usually don't keep as many in stock so once the owner heard about the storms, he shipped them more so they could be prepared.

With only about 30 left as of Thursday afternoon, Schnedetz estimates they'll likely sell their last one by early Friday at the latest. She's hopeful there is more in stock at the larger warehouses.

Hotels filling up fast:Visitors make the most of their time in Holmes County after the storm

Bottled water, deli meats popular at the grocery store

Grocery stores were not immune to the power outages and the aftermath.

Blandin said his location in Walnut Creek was using a backup generator to power parts of the store until their power came back on Wednesday night.

With limited power and resources, the store had to pick and choose which parts of the store were powered. For example, they closed their upstairs café, and, Blandin noted, customers were very understanding.

Bottled water and ice have been big sellers over the past few days, Blandin said, and he has also seen more people grabbing deli meats and cheeses to make sandwiches and snacks.

As power is restored, Blandin said, his store is preparing for an influx of shoppers needing to restock their refrigerators and freezers.

Until then, Blandin said, their power is on and they have plenty of bottled water and ice for those who stop in.

Reach Rachel Karas at rkaras@gannett.com

On Twitter: @RachelKaras3

