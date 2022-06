Williamsport, Pa. — The passenger in a car involved in a high-speed chase was taken into custody after police officers located a Glock 26 firearm and two 9mm magazines for the weapon. After the discovery, officers informed Taiyanna Shajay Lopez, 18, of Philadelphia she was going to be taken into custody. According to an affidavit, Lopez was involved in a high-speed crash on June 12 near the Market Street Bridge Exit off I-180. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO