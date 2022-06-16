ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Developing New Wonder Man Series at Disney+

 3 days ago
Marvel is producing a Wonder Man series based on the comic book character first introduced in 1964, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wonder Man first appeared in "Avengers No. 9" as a villain. In the early Marvel days,...

