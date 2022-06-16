ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Loop expands to Vegas DTLV

By Dalilah J. Posley
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsQaM_0gD75QZS00

The Las Vegas City council has granted The Boring Company's application to expand the Vegas Loop in downtown Vegas.

The Vegas Loop is an express transportation underground via Tesla vehicles that are battery-powered and have zero emissions.

This loop will allow the boring company to construct, operate, and maintain a privately funded underground transportation system. This plan envisions a 34+ mile tunnel with a network of 55+ stations, including Harry Reid airport and Allegiant stadium.

Safety features for the loops include real-time smoke detection and direct communications with the tunnel to the control center via tunnel intercoms, cell service, and WIFI.

Emergency and communications and regularly-scheduled practice drills with police and fire departments will be required. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to access these tunnels, officials have requested.

According to city officials, creating this loop will help bring benefits to the downtown. Every vehicle that Vegas Loops helps free up traffic capacity during re-development. An additional form of transportation is designed with no public funding.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdayradionow.com

34 mile Las Vegas tunnel network approved

(Las Vegas, NV) -- Las Vegas is approving a major expansion to its underground transportation network. The Boring Company's plans for the tunnel network have expanded from its original 29-mile network with 51 stations to 34-miles with 55 stations. The Vegas Loop will include stations at Harry Reid International Airport and Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Traffic
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
news3lv.com

Freeway Service Patrol- More motorists running out of gas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As gasoline prices continue to climb, N-DOT’s Freeway Service Patrol is noticing a trend. In addition to responding to helping NHP clear lanes after crashes, and helping motorists with flat tires and other roadside emergencies, FSP is responding to a growing number of motorists who are stranded after running out of gasoline.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Control Center#The Boring Company#The Vegas Loop#Las Vegas Fire Rescue#Vegas Loops
Fox5 KVVU

Southern Nevada Health District to conduct neighborhood COVID-19 resource surveys

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District will be conducting neighborhood checks on COVID-19 resources this weekend. On Saturday, June 18, SNHD teams will interview households in Clark County about access to COVID-19 testing services and resources. SNHD said they hope to get feedback about their current outreach efforts about COVID-19 and to inform the community.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Mesquite Local News

CANYON CREST BOULEVARD ROAD CLOSURE JUNE 20-AUG 15, 2022

CANYON CREST BOULEVARD ROAD CLOSURE JUNE 20-AUG 15, 2022. Starting Monday, 6/20/2022 at 6:00AM until 8/15/2022 at 5:00PM Utility Work on Canyon Crest Boulevard will be taking place. Canyon Crest Boulevard will be closed due to utility work from Mesquite Heights Road to Horizon Boulevard, June 20 through August 15...
MESQUITE, NV
8 News Now

Juneteenth events around Las Vegas valley

Along with observing Juneteenth on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley has been honoring the holiday this past week and has an array of citywide cultural activities and attractions planned for the weekend. If you are looking for a way to spend your Juneteenth weekend check out some of these events!
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Engadget

Elon Musk's Boring Company will build a 34-mile tunnel network underneath Las Vegas

The Boring Company's underground transportation system will be more expansive than what it originally planned. The Elon Musk-founded company has just received approval from the city to bring its underground transportation system called the Vegas Loop to city limits. When Clark County Commissioners first approved the Vegas Loop, it was supposed to be a 29-mile tunnel network connecting 51 stations. Now, the network will span 34 miles and have a total of 55 stations, including ones that will serve the Harry Reid International Airport and the Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy