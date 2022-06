Denton County hospitals continue to see staffing shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to the industry’s staff fatigue. The COVID-19 pandemic led to shortcomings in the medical field and a staffing shortage of nurses and doctors seen nationwide. More nurses are leaving the industry while the pipeline for additional nurses is insufficient to meet the growing demand of 2022 and beyond, according to the American Nurses Association.

