PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Carol Allman-Morton has been named director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Berkshire Community College. Allman-Morton was most recently Director of Alumni Engagement at Amherst College, where she had been employed for more than 10 years with progressively responsible positions. Previously, she was Assistant Director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Brandeis University in Waltham. She is also an ordained minister at Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire in Housatonic.

