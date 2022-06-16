'It feels fabulous!' - Team Wales athletes get their Commonwealth kit

Fina, swimming's world governing body, has voted to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite races if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty. Fina will also aim to establish an 'open' category at competitions for swimmers whose gender identity is different than their...
Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
-18 J Kupcho (US)*, L Maguire (Ire), N Korda (US); -17 L Ko (NZ); -16 N Korda (US), C Ciganda (Spa), A Thitikul (Tha), L Thompson (US) Leona Maguire fell agonisingly short in her bid for a second LPGA Tour title as Jennifer Kupcho prevailed in a dramatic play-off to win the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.
