'It feels fabulous!' - Team Wales athletes get their Commonwealth kit

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Sport Wales meets some of the Team Wales athletes selected for...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

