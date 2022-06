Rats ran solo and in pairs and trios through Huntsville’s Derrick Street North homeless camp Tuesday afternoon. Syringe barrels and plungers lay scattered on the ground. Big, uprooted trees lay across the camp where they fell in a spring storm. Residents told social workers they huddled terrified in their tents as the trees fell in the dark. Those same social workers blame soil erosion caused by years of human occupancy at the camp for making these tree roots shallower and more vulnerable to ice, heavy rain and wind.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO