Wellsville, NY

Iconic Texas Hot in Wellsville is getting ready to celebrate 100 years

By Mike Randall
 3 days ago
WELLSVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV) — As Wellsville's iconic Texas Hot restaurant get's ready to celebrate the century mark, Jim Raptis sums it up like this "We've been here a hundred years so something must be right."

Jim's dad George and George's second cousin Jim Rigas decided that Wellsville would be the perfect place for Texas Hot. That was around 1921.

Jim Raptis is 92-years old and started working here as a pre-teen. He says "After church we'd come in and clean up the back room and sweep and do that sort of stuff...and then we'd go to the register and we'd each take a dime out."

The restaurant is being taken over by fourth generation family members, but Jim says even though he's retired he still gets in here often "Even at my age 92 I still come in practically every day and I let them know what I think good or bad."

They are known for their hot dog smothered in meat sauce, the ingredients of which are still a well kept family secret. The pies are all home made and the prices are still family friendly.

Next month, July 8th and 9th there will be a huge Texas Hot 100th anniversary celebration that includes entertainment, food and family fun. You can find the details on their Facebook page.

Texas Hot is located at 132 N. Main Street, Wellsville, NY there is more information at their website

