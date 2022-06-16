ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Package Du Jour #1: Multiple Offers For ‘Foreign Relations’ With Nick Jonas, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell & Kat Coiro Directing

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE ; Multiple bids are in on Foreign Relations , a buddy comedy pitch to star Nick Jonas ( Jumanji; The Next Level & Kingdom ) and Glen Powell , who played one of the hotshot pilots in Top Gun: Maverick . Kat Coiro is attached to direct, Charlie Kesslering ( Turned On ) will write the script, and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone are producing. Coiro directed the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson comedy Marry Me , and she is EP and director of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law for Marvel Studios and Disney +. UTA and CAA are brokering, and there are streamers and studios in the mix. Stay tuned.

