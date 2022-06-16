ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Salt Lake Co. now in 'High Community Level' COVID-19 status

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Utah reported an additional 6,522 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, including 13 deaths.

According to the Utah Department of Health, there were 240 hospitalizations since last Thursday, with 192 patients currently hospitalized. The state's ICU beds are now 69.4% occupied.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put five Utah counties, including Salt Lake County, in the "High Community Level" status on Thursday. Other Utah counties in the high level include Tooele, Summit, Grand and San Juan.

The CDC advises people to wear masks indoors in public in counties given high level status.

New data shows that 73.5% of wastewater monitoring sites in the state have elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests jumped to 933 a day, with an 28.6% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.

