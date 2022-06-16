ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees put pitcher Luis Severino on COVID-19 IL

The New York Yankees put All-Star right-hander Luis Severino on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, hours before he was set to start against Tampa Bay.

The Yankees tabbed right-hander Clarke Schmidt to make the start against the Rays.

The Yankees selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Severino’s place on the active roster.

Severino, vying for a third career All-Star selection, is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 11 starts. He sports a ratio of 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Severino earned All-Star nods in 2017 and 2018.

Schmidt is 3-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season. He has yet to make a start in 2022 but made one each in 2020 and 2021.

Weber, 31, who has not appeared for the Yankees this season, is 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA in eight appearances (four starts) at Triple-A. Weber is 4-12 with a 5.28 ERA in 63 career games (16 starts) with five teams, most recently Seattle in 2021.

–Field Level Media

