Baseball

Sistas Recap: Zac Risks It All for Fatima, But Is Hayden Unbeatable?

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
Zac went to bat for Fatima on Wednesday’s Sistas , though no actual bats were involved this time. Not yet , anyway.

Because Andi agreed not to tell Zac about Fatima’s arrest, she kept quiet when he showed up to their office demanding answers. Hayden, on the other hand, took no such oath — and he couldn’t wait to tell Zac about Fatima being in custody. He even crafted a jaunty little song to hammer the point home. “I locked your bitch up,” he taunted to the tune of “Ring Around the Rosy.” (I said it was jaunty, I never said it was clever.)

Zac played right into that weasel’s grubby little paws, attacking him in the middle of a crowded office, surrounded by witnesses. There’s no way Zac won’t have to pay for this, and I’m starting to wonder if Andi will stick to her “If they fire Fatima, I walk” plan. It’s not the smart move at this point, if it ever was.

Speaking of Fatima, while she has yet to show any remorse for trashing Hayden’s house (and desecrating his father’s remains!), she does regret getting involved with him in the first place: “I slept with him one time, and I was drunk as s-t! I took one look at his little [thing] and said, ‘Damn, I hope I don’t fall asleep.’” For her, that’s progress.

Elsewhere in the Sista -verse this week…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V01Dh_0gD73WwE00 * When it comes to Karen’s baby, Aaron… You are… not the father. Or maybe you are! Honestly, we’ll probably never know. At the rate this story is progressing, we’ll be lucky if our grandchildren someday learn who the father is. “According to the timeline, it could be yours or Zac’s,” Karen revealed, which really isn’t that helpful. I also loved when Aaron was surprised to hear that he isn’t giving Karen enough space. I know he wants to do right by the potential mother of his child, but this guy might as well be hovering over Karen making helicopter noises. (Side note: I laughed when Danni told Zac, “Andi’s about to have your baby.” Last time I checked, eight years from now doesn’t qualify as “about to.”)

* Preston has never been a sparkling conversationalist (cows, am I right?), but he truly outdid himself this week, calling Danni to ask for some of the things he left at her place. Which things, you ask? Why, “some boots and some jeans,” of course, because what else does this man even own? When it became clear that he only really called to casually mention that he’s seeing someone, Danni went straight to Zac — presumably the source of Preston’s terrible life advice — to have a word. Several words, actually. She admitted to having feelings for Preston, but she can’t get past their lack of common interests, so she basically just agreed to keep playing games with him. And then Zac mentioned butt-licking, because apparently this show has a quota to meet for that.

* In keeping with this episode’s theme of no one doing anyone any favors, Maurice came home to find that Calvin had invited Que inside. “Your man was down on the steps starving, so I let him in,” Calvin explained, which made sense considering he recently referred to Que as a stray cat. Sure, Maurice was glad to see that Que whipped up his favorite meal, but did he need to serve it with a side of childhood trauma? Obviously I sympathize with Que being molested by his mother’s boyfriend growing up, but did this show really need to give him that backstory? Must we redeem the guy who robbed Maurice at gunpoint?

Are you starting to worry that Hayden is going to win his war with #Zatima? How long do you think we’ll have to wait to find out the father of Karen’s baby? And are you hoping for a happily-ever-after with Maurice and Que? (If your answer to that last one is “yes,” prepare to defend yourself!) Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

TVLine

Charmed Series Finale Confirms Reboot's Connection to Original Show — EPs Explain That Full-Circle Ending

Click here to read the full article. Yes, Charmed fans, that really just happened. The CW drama wrapped its four-season run on Friday with a jaw-dropping, multiverse-confirming final scene that will have fans of both the reboot and the original series talking. After reuniting Inara with her sisters and preventing another magical apocalypse, the current Charmed Ones — Mel, Maggie and Kaela — discovered a mysterious door emblazoned with their signature triquetra. “Are we sure about this? Another world? Other Charmed Ones?” Mel asked the group. Maggie shared her sister’s skepticism, but Kaela insisted that this is where fate has led them. So,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Candice King Talks Caroline's Journey to Legacies, How She Scored Her Daughter a Role in the Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. The Legacies series finale was a family affair in more ways than one. Not only did Candice King‘s cameo reunite Caroline with her daughter Lizzie (now played by Jenny Boyd), but as King revealed on Instagram after the episode, her real-life daughter Florence May also got in on the action. That’s right, the same little girl with whom King was pregnant while filming Season 7 of The Vampire Diaries played a student at the Salvatore School in the final episode of Legacies. So, how did this full-circle moment come about? “Julie [Plec] and Brett [Matthews] and I...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gina Rodriguez to Star in Lost-esque Missing Airplane Thriller at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. A TV version of the mystery thriller podcast Last Known Position is taking flight at Prime Video, with Gina Rodriguez firmly entrenched in the cockpit. Per Deadline, the Jane the Virgin vet is set to headline and exec-produce the series, which is based on the aforementioned Lost-esque podcast (which also starred Rodriguez). Last Known Position follows a group of experts — including submersible pilot Mikaela Soto (Rodriguez) — as they seek to recover a flight that suddenly vanished over the Pacific Ocean. The crew sets off on what looks like an mission funded by a grieving...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at Hulu — Serena Grieves, June Seethes in First Photos

Click here to read the full article. Charge up the cattle prod, Aunt Lydia: The Handmaid’s Tale will return this Fall. Hulu has set a Wednesday, Sept. 14, release date for the dystopian drama’s Season 5. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere, then single episodes will follow weekly. In the Season 4 finale, Moss’ June lured Commander Waterford, aka her rapist, into the demilitarized zone between Gilead and Canada. Then she and a group of her fellow former handmaids chased him through the woods and killed him. June returned home only to say goodbye to her husband and baby daughter; at...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Did Sexy Evil Shock You? Who Set Mayans Fire? Should For All Mankind Ground Bad Romance? And More Qs!

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Evil, Legacies, The Old Man and For All Mankind! 1 | Streaming or not, and prepared as you might have been, were you still taken aback by the Evil season premiere’s racy/thrust-y content and Not!Kristen’s expletive-filled pillow talk? 2 | We quite possibly ask this every year, but…. What lessons can the Emmys and Oscars learn from the always-entertaining and genuinely craft-honoring Tony Awards broadcast? Is there anything that can...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ariana DeBose Opens 2022 Tonys With Breathless Broadway Mashup — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards by performing what felt like 75 Broadway musicals at the same time. The host, fresh off winning an Academy Award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, took the stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday with a high-energy mashup of iconic songs from shows like Aladdin, Cabaret, Chicago, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Hamilton, Rent, Wicked and countless others. In addition to DeBose’s opening number, Sunday’s ceremony — which technically began with an hour-long “act one” on Paramount+, hosted by Darren Criss and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Did FTWD Reach a Low? Did The Flash Forget Wally? The Boys' Best Spoof? Is CBS' Challenge... Not? And More Qs

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Fear the Walking Dead, All Rise, The Flash and The Boys! 1 | Were you surprised that The Time Traveler’s Wife time-hopper Henry didn’t list Lysol and Clorox, alongside surgical masks, among his stock tips? 2 | On Barry, after that explosive “you entitled c—!” outburst at Natalie in the elevator, are you officially more frightened of Sally than of Barry? And with this and Grey’s Anatomy, are beaches now the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legacies EP Reveals the Character We (Finally) Would Have Met in Season 5

Click here to read the full article. Legacies fans, here’s a name you probably never expected to think about again: Stefanie Salvatore. Only briefly mentioned as part of an alternate reality in the show’s first season, Stefanie was — you guessed it — the daughter of The Vampire Diaries‘ Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena Salvatore (Nina Dobrev), named in memory of her hero-haired uncle Stefan (Paul Wesley). Never heard of again, Stefanie eventually faded from memory, disregarded as a non-canonical joke. Until now. Series creator Julie Plec tells TVLine that Stefanie was “very much at the top of our white board as...
TV SERIES
