Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving,...

Flood Watch issued for Missoula by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 815 PM MDT. Target Area: Missoula The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Montana Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT AND RAINFALL IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
