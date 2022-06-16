ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Coalition launches campaign against pro-gun amendment

By Robin Opsahl
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
An Iowa organization is launching a campaign hoping to defeat a proposed gun rights amendment on the November election ballot. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gun safety advocates launched a campaign Thursday to rally Iowans to defeat a constitutional amendment appearing on the state’s November ballot that would make it more difficult to restrict the purchase and ownership of firearms.

Advocates formed a coalition, Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws, to push back against the “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment.”

The proposed language of the constitutional amendment reads: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Any legal restriction of the right to firearms would face a higher legal standard under the amendment. Laws restricting the sale, use and possession of firearms would need to fit a “compelling governmental interest” or be struck down.

Republican advocates of the amendment said it was needed to protect Second Amendment rights from federal infringement and judicial overreach.

“This proposal actually enshrines the individual right to keep and bear arms in the Iowa constitution,” Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, said during Senate debate last year . “It’s doing the same thing that the framers of the Second Amendment and the federal constitution intended to do, but it protects that right even further because we have learned over the years that not all judges respect the intent of the people that wrote the Second Amendment.”

Luana Nelson Brown, the executive director of Coalition for Collective Change, said the amendment makes Iowans less safe by prohibiting “reasonable safety measures” like requiring firearm safety training or a license to carry. Members of the new coalition said their goal is to raise awareness and persuade more Iowans to vote against the proposal.

A majority vote on the amendment in November is the final step for the amendment to become a part of the state constitution. To amend the state constitution, an identical resolution must be approved by two consecutive General Assemblies. It originally passed in both 2018 and 2019, but a mistake by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office kept it from appearing on the 2020 ballot.

In 2022, it’s finally time for voters to weigh in. While members of the new coalition said Iowa gun owners and dealers already have issues with the amendment, their goal is to raise awareness and convince more Iowans to vote against the proposal.

Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, said recent shootings keep the need for gun safety measures fresh in mind.

There have been two shootings in Iowa community spaces this past month. A man shot and killed two Iowa State students and himself in Ames, and a 16-year-old student died in a shooting outside Des Moines’ East High School.

Events close to home, combined with national attention on the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting show the need for more, not less restrictions on firearm access, Sinovic argued.

“I hope there are no more mass shootings or across the country,” he said. “And we hope that people vote against this amendment to keep our communities safe.”

Sinovic also criticized measures like Gov. Kim Reynolds’ investment in school safety as a stopgap measure to preventing gun violence.

Earlier this week, the governor announced she would invest $100 million in federal funds toward school security and mental health measures. Part of the funding went toward the creation of Iowa’s School Safety Bureau, which will work with schools and local law enforcement on violence prevention and emergency responses.

“The debate on guns will continue, but until we consider the lethal weapon in these events is the person who picks up the gun and turns it against another, we risk overlooking other solutions that directly address the cause of this violence and work to reverse its course,” Reynolds said Monday.

Sinovic said the plan does “absolutely nothing” to address the underlying issue of gun safety.

The coalition plans to work with partner organizations around the state to raise awareness about the amendment. The organization’s website has downloadable presentations and fliers about the amendment, which they encouraged voters to share.

Potential advertising would come in fall, Sinovic said. People interested in supporting the movement can donate to Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws online or by mail.

The post Coalition launches campaign against pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans link Iowa Democrats with Biden in red wave bid

Republican energy was high at Iowa’s State Republican Convention Saturday. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate held up a newspaper, reading aloud a story on high Republican turnout in the June 7 primary election. “We need to continue to do that,” Pate told the crowd. Republicans are hoping to turn that voter participation into a […] The post Republicans link Iowa Democrats with Biden in red wave bid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ school choice push worked in the primaries, ousting incumbents

Gov. Kim Reynolds put her weight into several Republican primaries for Iowa House seats, hoping to gain supporters for her education agenda. Her efforts paid off, and she made it clear Saturday the issue will be central to her campaign. “Ultimately, we’re going to make sure that every parent has a choice in their child’s […] The post Reynolds’ school choice push worked in the primaries, ousting incumbents appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear calls for gun reform in the wake of Ames shooting

Deidre DeJear said there were no empty seats in Cornerstone Church last Sunday. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate attended a service in the Ames church days after an armed man shot and killed two women, then himself, in the church parking lot. The community was still reeling from the senseless violence, she said, but came together […] The post Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear calls for gun reform in the wake of Ames shooting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

