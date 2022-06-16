ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hervé Leger and Law Roach Present Fashion Show, Celebrate Collaboration in Hollywood

By Ryma Chikhoune
 3 days ago
14 Photos

Fashion stylist and image maker Law Roach brought the catwalk to Hollywood on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, making his collaboration with Hervé Leger come to life with a runway show.

Among those who came out to support were actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld; singer Maeta; Christine Chiu and Jamie Xie of “Bling Empire”; personalities Sara Foster, Draya Michele and Gigi Gorgeous; drag performers Violet Chachki, Kade Gottlieb, who’s better known as Gottmik, and Gigi Goode; Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and content creators Amanda Steele, Chriselle Lim, Rocky Barnes and Chantel Jeffries. Held at event space Citizen News, guests enjoyed Patrón cocktails, bites by chef Ethan Funke (of hot spot Mother Wolf) and tunes courtesy of DJ Lina Bradford.

“I first dove into the Hervé archive in 2017, when I was doing ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra Banks,” Roach told WWD earlier this month, discussing the limited-edition line (see here). “She was an Hervé girl and walked their runway in the ‘90s and that image is so iconic to me. So, when Christian and the Hervé team approached me with the opportunity, it was a no-brainer.”

Christian Juul Nielsen, that is, Hervé Leger’s New York-based creative director, who came out to L.A. for the party.

“This has been a very hands-on experience and I have been involved in every part of the process,” Roach continued. “We started by analyzing Hervé’s massive archive and pulled out elements that I liked and didn’t like. From there, I was able to see my vision and Christian helped make that vision come to life.”

The collection showcases 25 ready-to-wear pieces for the resort season, made for “on or off the red carpet,” according to the stylist, known for dressing Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, Halsey and Venus Williams, among other big names.

