Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police: reported shooting in Pueblo Mall parking lot

By Barbara Fox
 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Pueblo Mall Wednesday around 9:23 p.m.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the shooting happened at one of the parking lots of the mall. Officers are still looking for the people responsible. As of right now, police say they don't know the motive behind the shooting.

Police officials confirmed no one was hurt.

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

