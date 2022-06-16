ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

The best in high school sports photos from the spring 2022 season

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290oo1_0gD737CY00 Check out this collection of Sports Editor Miles Vance's best shots from spring.



The biggest games.

The grandest stages.

The highest stakes.

The greatest efforts.

These are some of the things that make high school sports great, and recording that greatness in photographs is one of the most important aspects of the sports coverage at the Lake Oswego Review, West Linn Tidings, Clackamas Review, Oregon City News and Wilsonville Spokesman.

So here's a collection of Sports Editor Miles Vance's best photographs from the just-completed 2022 spring season.

To see more photos, or to buy prints or digital images, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

Volunteer: Oregon City garden tour benefit declares success

Barbara Derkacht: Village at the Falls looking forward to next year's event showcasing art, growing spacesI just wanted to give a shout out to an event that happened Saturday, June 4. Village at the Falls — a group of neighbors in the Oregon City, Beavercreek and Redland areas helping each other stay connected to our community and in our own homes as we age — had a garden tour, showcasing nine amazing gardens in our area. It rained — of course, it's June and the Rose Festival was in the Portland area — but people braved the elements...
Clackamas Review

Lake Oswego festival to showcase Kraxberger artists

Gladstone middle school students given supplies by Lakewood Center for the ArtsThis year, the Lakewood Center for the Arts Youth Outreach Program provided printmaking supplies to Kraxberger Middle School's two-dimensional art class. As a result, each Gladstone student designed and created a complex multicolor reduction print that will be framed and on display during the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts from June 25-26. "All of Kraxberger's 2D Art students have been invited to an artists' reception during the art fair, and their artwork is eligible to be awarded prizes as well," said art teacher Audrey Delgado. "We hope many Gladstone folks will visit the Lakewood Center for the Arts during the festival to view our artwork." {loadposition sub-article-01}
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas On Tap and Uncorked returns with food, drink, raffle

Event takes place on June 25 at Sara Hite Memorial Rose Garden at Milwaukie Community CenterAccording to the calendar, summer began on June 21. However, everyone knows that summer really starts with a barbecue, delicious drinks and live music — that's why Clackamas On Tap and Uncorked checks all the boxes. Even better, the June 25 event at Milwaukie Community Center is the MCC Foundation's fundraiser supporting Meals on Wheels and Social Services programs. This is the first time the event has been held since COVID-19 brought everything to a halt. Junia Stephens, foundation director, said she's most looking forward...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Rain doesn't stop success for Rivers East Village fundraiser

Villages NW provides support for community members who wish to age in place, live independently.Despite a rainy weekend, Rivers East Village's rummage sale in early June raised nearly $2,000 to provide scholarships and other support for members of the village. Rivers East Village volunteer Sonya Norton said dozens of families donated hundreds of items for the sale. "Customers braved the damp to snatch up bargain plants, furniture, toys and other treasures," Norton said. Serving Milwaukie, Oak Lodge and Gladstone, Rivers East is one of the Clackamas County programs hat are part of Villages NW, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The all-volunteer villages provide support for community members who wish to stay in their homes as they grow older. Volunteers provide help with household tasks, gardening, friendly visits, rides and other needs that might otherwise make it difficult to live independently. "Our members and supporters have become a real community," Norton said. For more information, visit villagesnw.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
Oregon City, OR
Education
Clackamas Review

Gladstone Pollinator Hill dedication planned on June 25

John Wetten Elementary students visit nature park to release butterflies in preparation for formal ceremonies.Three classrooms of John Wetten Elementary School first and second graders visited the Gladstone Nature Park Butterfly/Pollinator Hill on June 14, their last day of school before summer vacation. To complete their study of insects and pollinators, students found a new home for the painted-lady butterflies they've been raising from larvae this spring in their classrooms. They released the butterflies to a new habitat on the public park's Pollinator Hill. A three-year project, funded by the Friends of Gladstone Nature Park's $13,100 in grants from Metro...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Chapel Theatre offers summer camps for kids in Milwaukie

Youth with all levels of experience will learn acting, dance skills from professionalsIt's time to think about activities to keep the kids busy during the summer, and Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie has some options. Professionals with experience in dance and theater will offer summer camps on July 11-15 for children ages 5-10 and on Aug. 1-5 and 8-12 for children ages 11-17. "Milwaukie is such a family-centered town that we want to offer opportunities for youth to engage in the arts right here where they live," said Corinn deTorres, Chapel Theatre director. "We also are getting ready to start some...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Enjoy the world of local gardening at Lake Oswego event

The popular Inviting Vines event returns to the Rogerson Clematis Garden and local private gardens. Learn about ways you can enhance your garden while meeting fellow foliage fans and savoring tasteful wine and food during the Inviting Vines event hosted by the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Collection at Luscher Farms and other gardens in Lake Oswego and West Linn.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge Governance Project to examine North Clackamas Parks

Oak Grove and Jennings Lodge parks are governed by the five county commissionersOak Lodge Governance Project's 12th information session to held at noon Saturday, June 11, will provide historical background on the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District, the current state of NCPRD and how things look for the future of the district. "What's going on with parks in the Oak Lodge area?" will be an online community discussion where participants are encouraged to bring questions, ideas and engage in the conversation. Oak Grove and Jennings Lodge parks are governed by the five county commissioners. Changes to the district in the past few years include a shift in how the desires of area residents are communicated to NCPRD as well as the withdrawal of the city of Happy Valley from the district in 2020. Discussion will examine tax rates and where this area stands in comparison with other similar park districts in Oregon. Here is the link to register for the presentation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OAK GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Wilsonville Spokesman
Clackamas Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this year, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie, Oregon City plan Juneteenth celebrations

Outdoor commemorations of national holiday to return to both cities this monthOregon City and Milwaukie's celebrations of Juneteenth are returning this year, the year following the holiday receiving national recognition. Milwaukie's second-annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Water Tower Park, 9890 S.E. 40th Ave. Water Tower Park has a new mural honoring Hurtis and Dorothy Hadley, who operated the first Black-owned bakery, not only in Milwaukie, but in the entire state during the 1970s. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below From 2-4 p.m....
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Science in the Park events aimed at North Clackamas families

Mill Park and the Park at Boardman Wetlands to host water-themed kids activities. How much water do we use to brush our teeth? How much water do manufacturers use to make blue jeans? The answer is too much, and children and their families will learn what we can all do to use less water during North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District's Science in the Park events on June 11-12.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City exhibit showcases contemporary artist

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations through art and education. "Grade School to Graduation: 100 Years of Education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in the region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin schoolhouses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this was not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Clackamas Review

Clackamas sheriff: Suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Few details are released about the incident involving the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.A suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday, June 18. The name of the deceased was not immediately released. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved in the shooting, which happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Southeast Railroad and Wood avenues. The chase ended in that area with the suspect's death, deputies said. The overnight police pursuit led multiple agencies to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: Stop giving Betsy Johnson so much press

Ley Garnett: Joe Manchin of Oregon politics is a pawn for Phil Knight, timber industryI am disappointed that you gave Betsy Johnson an interview for governor when she hasn't even qualified for the ballot. Not that you're the only media making the same mistake. But it is unprecedented. At least you should have asked her what should be the prime question: "How can you claim, as you do in your slick TV ads, that you get things done when your entire legislative career has been blocking your own party's legislation?" Betsy is a pawn for the timber industry and Phil Knight who are bankrolling her campaign. Don't fall for her ads. She's the Joe Manchin of Oregon politics. Ley Garnett is a resident of Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville and Milwaukie residents win big at the Oregon Lottery

Whitney hits the $5.6 million jackpot while Meissel will receive $1,000 per week for life after hitting winning numbers. Wilsonville resident Kathleen Whitney and Milwaukie resident Larry Meissel recently attained life-changing money at the Oregon Lottery, winning the $5.6 million Megabucks jackpot and the $1,000 Win for Life top prize of $1,000 a week respectively.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas Chamber announces 2 Joe Krumm award winners

Parrott Creek's Simon Fulford, Providence Milwaukie Hospital nurse Elizabeth Watts receiving honorsParrott Creek Child & Family Services Executive Director Simon Fulford and Providence Milwaukie Hospital nurse Elizabeth Watts will both receive the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce's Joseph Krumm Humanitarian Award on June 22. Other chamber awardees will include Cranston Machinery as Business of the Year, Rory Dunnaback of Nerds To Go as Business Person of the Year and CarePatrol of Portland's Kerry Nelson as Volunteer of the Year. Watts last year celebrated 10 years of leading the Providence Employee Garden of Giving, which is run entirely by hospital caregiver...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
145
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy