Travis County, TX

$236M high school, two elementaries in proposed Lake Travis ISD bond

By Grace Dickens
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Lake Travis ISD's bond advisory committee presented details about a potential $703 million bond for three new schools and several other projects in the district at the June 15 board meeting. The bond proposal is not finalized, and more line-by-line details on spending will be released in coming meetings....

State Board of Education rejects Heritage Classical Academy charter school for third time

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas State Board of Education Friday again rejected an application of a Houston charter school whose founder gave money to a political action committee that backed anti-critical race theory candidates for the board and whose board member accused organizers of the Women's March of trying to impose Sharia in America.
Ongoing teacher shortage continues to impact Central Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Laura Lee Vines has had a lot more time to play with her 1-year-old son, Jameson, lately. Playtime moments, like the ones she enjoys now, weren't as frequent when she was a teacher. Vines decided to quit teaching theater at Del Valle Middle School in March.
Lake Travis ISD to discuss $703 million bond at June 15 board meeting

From school safety and mental health to funds for three new schools, Lake Travis ISD has several discussion items on its agenda for the June 15 board meeting. The bond advisory committee will give a presentation to the school board regarding a potential $703 million bond, according to school documents. Following work in the spring, the committee will recommend the district call a bond election in November for the following projects:
Williamson County sues City of Austin over Candlewood Suites hotel

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County has filed suit against the City of Austin to prevent the use of the former Candlewood Suites hotel as housing for the homeless. The lawsuit, according to the county, seeks a temporary restraining order and a temporary and permanent injunction against the nonprofit created by the city, AHFC Pecan Park PSH, which would stop them from creating homeless housing at the location in violation of restrictions for the intended use of that property.
Kyle City Council to discuss pay increase for seasonal staffing amid shortage as pool is set to reopen June 24

Kyle City Council will discuss and possibly vote on a pay increase for seasonal pool staff at an upcoming meeting June 21. This follows the June 7 meeting where Parks and Recreation Director Mariana Espinoza announced that James Adkins Pool, located at 1100 W. Center St., Kyle, will only be open Fridays and Saturdays from 1-5:30 p.m. for public open swim starting June 24.
City pushes ahead on takeover of Austin airport's South Terminal

Austin will move ahead with a lawsuit aimed at acquiring Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's South Terminal to clear the way for a long-term expansion of the travel hub. Eminent domain proceedings approved by City Council on June 16 seek to take over the South Terminal property from its owner, LoneStar Airport Holdings. As part of the city aviation department's Airport Expansion and Development Program, the 10-gate facility currently home to Frontier and Allegiant airlines would be shuttered years after it first opened to clear the way for other airport improvements.
Leander ISD school board discusses safety and security measures, new system updates

The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed safety and security updates and improvements at the June 13 meeting. The district is now looking at the possibility of issuing identification badges for all students moving forward, said Brandon Evans, executive director of campus support. Some campuses already issue out ID badges to its students, but it is not a districtwide practice.
Round Rock ISD board of trustees accepts resignation of Jun Xiao, opens applications for appointee

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees officially accepted Place 1 Trustee Jun Xiao's notice of resignation in a 5-0 vote during its June 14 meeting. Absent Places 2 and 7 Trustees Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, the board also voted 5-0 to begin the process of appointing someone to fill the position until the school board election in November, when the community will elect a new trustee to fill the seat. The board will accept applications from community members for the position through July 12. The winner of the November 2022 election will serve out the remainder of the term, which expires in November 2024. Trustee Xiao announced his intention to resign June 7 via social media, stating that he had tendered his notice to the board. Xiao's letter did not include any statements elaborating on his decision to resign, according to district documents. He was first elected to the board in November 2020.
Round Rock ISD board votes to have trustee attend ethics training

Editor's note: When contacted for comment, board member Danielle Weston sent a statement and said "you may use this quote if used in its entirety." Community Impact Newspaper is an unbiased, nonpartisan media outlet. Part of maintaining our journalistic integrity means that we cannot allow sources, community leaders or elected officials to dictate the content of our stories. We have declined to publish the full statement.
