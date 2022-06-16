ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

'Truly blessed:' Taunton, Massachusetts, woman expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

By Katie Thompson
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAUNTON, Mass. — A big surprise – times four – for a Taunton, Massachusetts, woman during a routine doctor’s appointment earlier this year. Ashley Ness learned just before Valentine’s Day that she was pregnant. “I said, ‘What?’ She goes, ‘You're having a baby,’” Ness...

www.wcvb.com

Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
TAUNTON, MA
Thousands celebrate Juneteenth in Boston

BOSTON, MA
whdh.com
