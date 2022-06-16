ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can NY’s plan to convert hotels into affordable housing help alleviate homelessness? Some hope it will.

By Chau Lam
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers set aside $100 million to encourage real estate developers to take New York City's vacant and underutilized hotels that were struggling due to a lack of guests during the pandemic and turn them into permanent housing for the homeless and low-income residents....

gothamist.com

PIX11

Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up. The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote, the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

City officials commemorate Juneteenth in ceremony and lights

New York City marked Juneteenth, a year-old federal holiday commemorating the final end of slavery two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, with a tribute in lights and ceremony. Mayor Eric Adams announced the city would illuminate some 19 buildings including City Hall, in red, black and green, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
todaynationnews.com

NYC faces housing crisis, rent stabilization law extended

New York CityrentThe rent stabilization law will expire on July 1, and the city council passed a bill on the 16th, confirming that New York City is facing a housing crisis that still requires rent controls on rent-stabilized apartments. is, thus the extension of New York City rent stabilization legislation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tenants’ civil war threatens L+M plan to buy 1,590 apartments

A developer's fresh idea to fix up aging Manhattan apartments could be spoiled by some of their tenants. This winter, L+M Development Partners struck a deal to buy Knickerbocker Village, an 88-year-old affordable housing complex in Two Bridges. Ron Moelis' firm, one of New York's largest developers of affordable housing, promised to bring in new federal funding via Section 8 to pay for repairs and keep rents low for existing tenants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kathy Hochul
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Gas And Utility Program Available For Low Income Residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a total of $567 million is available to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted Thursday by...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC invests $6.7M to LGBTQ+ services, including first-of-its-kind funding for transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary-led nonprofits.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City is investing millions of dollars towards legal services, homeless support, faith-based services and other wide-ranging services for LBGTQ+ New Yorkers including first-of-its-kind funding for transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC)/non-binary (NB)-led nonprofits. "Come to New York; this is a place where we open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul signs bill creating NYC Public Housing Preservation Trust

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law the creation of the New York City Public Housing Preservation Trust.The trust will unlock millions of dollars in federal funding to fast-track long-overdue repairs to NYCHA complexes, Hochul said. Tenants will be able to choose if they want to be part of the program and vote on changes for their developments, what vendors they want to do repairs and decide if hired companies are up to standards. "This is your home. You should be empowered to be engaged every step of the way," Hochul said. "Everyone was telling you the bugles you were hearing was the cavalry coming when you knew that it was 'Taps,' NYCHA was dying," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Well you know what? Today we are having the bugles, and the cavalry not only is coming, the cavalry is here."Hochul and Adams said it will also cut through some red tape on getting maintenance requests fulfilled. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is a Home Birth Legal in New York State?

Are you expecting? Have you gone through and thought about whether or not you want to have your baby in a hospital or in your home? The decision is 100% up to you and your partner. While you need to consider many things like should you have a doula or...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Projects#Hotels#Gateway Housing
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
96.1 The Breeze

Two WNY Towns Make List Of Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

We are living in inflationary times. Every time I turn around the price has increased on essentials, like gas, food, or rent. Can we get a break? If you're willing to relocate, you might be able to live in an affordable place. Two towns here in Western New York made the list of the cheapest places to live in the state. HomeSnacks put the list together.
POLITICS
nddist.com

Vertical Construction Begins on Bronx Logistics Center

NEW YORK – Turnbridge Equities and affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners LP have commenced vertical construction on Bronx Logistics Center, a Class A, last-mile logistics facility totaling 1.3 million square feet in the Bronx, New York. Benefiting from immediate proximity to the region's major transit arteries, I-95, I-87,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Enslaved Africans Rain Garden unveiled in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The celebration of Juneteenth is off to an artistic start in Yonkers, where the memory of enslaved people is now enshrined on the shores of the Hudson River. CB2's Tony Aiello served as master of ceremonies at Friday's opening of the Enslaved Africans Rain Garden. They stand on land where the people they represent once were bound in slavery: four statues telling the stories of five Africans taken from their home and enslaved on the Philipse Estate. It was 13 years from conception to ribbon-cutting. In 2020, we visited with sculptor Vinnie Bagwell as she prepared the model of Bibi...
YONKERS, NY

