An Essex man was arrested yesterday evening on multiple drug related charges in Stoddard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Amy Williams was arrested for driving while intoxicated on drugs with a minor in the vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with failure to register a motor vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt. Williams was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and released.

ESSEX, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO