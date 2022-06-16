ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Local musicians to host ‘Out of this World’ concert

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyCRd_0gD71STk00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over 50 local and surrounding area musicians will be hosting a free concert on Monday, June 20th at 7 p.m. at Southland Baptist Church titled “Out of this World!”

This concert which is hosted by the San Angelo Community Band will include the following pieces according to a release from Angelo State University:

  • A Suite from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst
  • “Beautiful Colorado” by Joseph De Luca – featuring Jake Martin on euphonium
  • Music from “Apollo 13” by James Horner – a medley of themes from the movie
  • “Battle Hymn of the Republic” setting by Peter J. Wilhousky – featuring the Southland Baptist Church Choir
  • “Fly Me to the Moon” by Bart Howard – featuring Dr. Tim Lyles, associate pastor of worship at Southland Baptist Church

Dr. Constance Kelley of the Angelo State University music faculty will be directing the San Angelo Community band for their space-themed concert.

The San Angelo Community Band is an outlet for musicians of all ages to let their creativity in music shine.

Since being established in 1989, this group of musicians has been set to complete one goal. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for our members to continue to use the skills they worked hard to develop,” The San Angelo Community Band website states.

Besides helping others grow their skills, the band also makes it a point to provide the community with a series of concerts from May through August along with the Concho Christmas Celebration Tree Lighting Ceremony in December.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Great grandfathers celebrate Father’s Day at Baptist Retirement

SAN ANGELO, Texas- “No man I’ve ever met was my fathers equal and I never loved any man as much,” said Baptist retirement community resident, Bruce McLaren. Between sips of coffee and bites of donuts at main street café, the grandfathers and great-grandfathers of the Baptist retirement community shared stories over breakfast. “Were celebrating Father’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Angelo, TX
Entertainment
KLST/KSAN

Goodfellow Juneteenth Ceremony

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A special ceremony marking this weekend’s Juneteenth was held at Goodfellow Air Force Base on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The 316th Training Squadron Commander was the guest speaker for Thursday’s ceremony celebrating Juneteenth. It’s a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of African Americans. “The mark of a […]
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Returning Faith to West Texas and Beyond

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a Gallup Poll released in 2021 it showed 47% of U.S. adults belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque. Based on that data church attendance has come down more than 20 points from the turn of the century. The change has been due to a rise in Americans with no […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Horner
KLST/KSAN

ASU co-hosts Beef Cattle Symposium

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Ranchers and cattle industry professionals from across the state are visiting the San Angelo Fairgrounds for the beef cattle symposium. “I’ve grown up in agriculture, it’s been my entire life, it’s all I know,” said vendor Mackenzie Goble, about having a symposium in the area. ASU agriculture department faculty member Dr. Cody […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musicians#Concerts#Pastor#World
runnelscountyregister.com

New businesses in Runnels County

Grab your dog and head to the Ballinger City Park for a paved and heavily shaded walk!. While you’re out there, check out a brand-new shop located where the putt-putt golf was in prior years!. The owner, Nannette O’Con, is assisted by her two daughters, Tara Escobedo and Priscilla...
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

TX-DOT launches ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign

(KLST/KSAN)– Last year, 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk driving. That translates to an average of one person dying every eight hours and 15 minutes. “In the City of San Angelo, we had 13 fatalities due to drinking and driving so these are big numbers and one is more than […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Is the Concho Valley on Track for Another Record Hot Summer?

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo is predicting afternoon high temperatures over 100 degrees for the next ten days with no end in sight and the city may be on track for a record hot summer.   In the intense drought summer of 2011, San Angelo saw a record 100 days of temperatures reaching or exceeding 100 degrees.  The longest string of days over 100 degrees stretched from July 2, 2011 to July 29, 2011.  Here's what the NWS San Angelo wrote about the hot summer of 2011:  "Records fell like flies in 2011 at Mathis Field in San Angelo.  After a slightly below…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
todaynationnews.com

Fed plans to dump migrants in cities far from border: officials

Two elected officials in Texas told The Washington Post that the Biden administration is working on plans to move migrants away from Texas’ overwhelmed border communities and dump them in towns and cities hours from the border. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told The Washington Post that San Angelo,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stray Horse Found in East San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – A stray horse was found in east San Angelo Wednesday and the San Angelo Animal Shelter if trying to find its owner.   Found Gordon Blvd. & Loop 306 6/15/22. He is currently in the care of the San Angelo Animal Shelter. If he is yours, or you know whose it might be, please contact the shelter at 325-657-4224 or visit us at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North.  Animal Services is open at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Solar Farm coming soon to Tom Green County

Angelo Solar LLC is one step closer to building its’ new solar farm off of FM288, between Grape Creek and Buffalo Heights. “What it is is a solar farm is a photovoltaic energy, so it takes the sun and converts it to AC,” Rick Bacon, County Commissioner for Precinct 3, said. The County Court approved […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy