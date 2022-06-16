Local musicians to host ‘Out of this World’ concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over 50 local and surrounding area musicians will be hosting a free concert on Monday, June 20th at 7 p.m. at Southland Baptist Church titled “Out of this World!”

This concert which is hosted by the San Angelo Community Band will include the following pieces according to a release from Angelo State University:

A Suite from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst

by Gustav Holst “Beautiful Colorado” by Joseph De Luca – featuring Jake Martin on euphonium

by Joseph De Luca – featuring Jake Martin on euphonium Music from “Apollo 13” by James Horner – a medley of themes from the movie

by James Horner – a medley of themes from the movie “Battle Hymn of the Republic” setting by Peter J. Wilhousky – featuring the Southland Baptist Church Choir

setting by Peter J. Wilhousky – featuring the Southland Baptist Church Choir “Fly Me to the Moon” by Bart Howard – featuring Dr. Tim Lyles, associate pastor of worship at Southland Baptist Church

Dr. Constance Kelley of the Angelo State University music faculty will be directing the San Angelo Community band for their space-themed concert.

The San Angelo Community Band is an outlet for musicians of all ages to let their creativity in music shine.

Since being established in 1989, this group of musicians has been set to complete one goal. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for our members to continue to use the skills they worked hard to develop,” The San Angelo Community Band website states.

Besides helping others grow their skills, the band also makes it a point to provide the community with a series of concerts from May through August along with the Concho Christmas Celebration Tree Lighting Ceremony in December.

