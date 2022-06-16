ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What Those Fourth-Wall Breaks Add to 'Persuasion' and the World of Jane Austen

By Meredith Loftus
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the official trailer for their film adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel Persuasion with Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, the middle daughter of a once wealthy nobleman who reunites with her previous fiancé, Captain Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). Though they’ve been separated for years, Anne sees his return...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

8 Best Movies About How It Feels to Get Old

It often feels like movies are full of young people. The superheroes saving the world tend to be young, the people fighting intergalactic wars in space tend to be young, and the people falling in and out of love (and then back again) in romantic comedies tend to be young. More often than not, these sorts of movies also aim at a younger audience.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Spiderhead': Where to Stream the Chris Hemsworth Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix and Chris Hemsworth are fast becoming a match made in film heaven. Hemsworth starred in Extraction (2020), which became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films, and also served as an executive producer on Interceptor (2022), which has also become one of the top films on Netflix. And now, Hemsworth is set to star in another upcoming film called Spiderhead, and given his previous success, we cannot wait to see the movie.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Celebrates the Uncertainty of Youth

It’s a classic story. A twenty-something, lost in life, uncertain of their way, meets somebody who’s a little more established, and it’s through this person — typically in the form of love — that the wandering twenty-something finds their way. Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth tells this story, or at least a version of it, but the film manages to pivot around the typical narrative clichés that many others of its ilk fall into. Like Frances Ha, Lady Bird, Bo Burnam’s Eighth Grade, and any number of other contemporary “coming of age” films, Raiff’s latest centers around a character for whom romance isn’t the ultimate outcome. The movie does have plenty of love and romance, but it makes damn sure to portray a more realistically complicated portrayal of youth and all the uncertainties that come along with it. Not only that, but Cha Cha Real Smooth celebrates youth and the possibilities of all its uncertainties, taking a stance that not having everything figured out is simply a glorious part of life.
MOVIES
Collider

Is 'Spiderhead' Real? Joseph Kosinski Insists the Film is Not Science Fiction

Spiderhead may fall under the “sci-fi movies” category on Netflix, but the filmmakers insist that everything you see in the film is either in the not-so-distant future or could actually be happening today. The movie gets its title from its primary location, a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by Chris...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Cosmo Jarvis
Collider

The Best British Comedy Series On Netflix Right Now

British comedy has undoubtedly been at the frontier of TV entertainment for many years. Its style is so unusually weird and offensively funny that it almost feels like its very own genre. With pioneers such as John Cleese, Jennifer Saunders, and Rowan Atkinson at the helm, British comedy has become an extremely diverse and eccentric institution that is well-loved by many. Despite some of our favorites having been made 10 or even 20 years ago they remain just as relevant today and are still available to stream on sites such as Netflix and Hulu. Known for its peculiar style and zany humor it is no wonder why audiences today continue to be charmed by the offbeat nature of British comedy. So for fans of shows like The Office (UK) or Fleabag, here is a list of the best the Brits currently have to offer.
NETFLIX
Collider

Kit Harrington Returns as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' Sequel Series from HBO

HBO is treating Game of Thrones like the golden goose that it is. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network is developing a new sequel series centered around the character Jon Snow. Star Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role, which he played for eight seasons on the wildly popular fantasy series, based on the novels by George R.R. Martin.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Doctor Who’: 12 Historical Figures the Doctor Has Met

As someone with the ability to travel anywhere in time and space, it is only fitting that the Doctor would choose to hang with famous historical people, many of whom are regarded as friends. Doctor Who puts its own spin on real-life situations involving historical figures, maintaining the tradition established by the classic Doctor Who series to be both educational and family-friendly.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Brad Pitt Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt's acting career has spanned over four decades, and is still going strong. He's played numerous prominent and iconic roles that have made him one of the most popular leading men in Hollywood—but how do they stack up with the critics? This list only takes into account films starring Pitt. Though critical hits 12 Years A Slave and Thelma and Louise have scenes with Pitt, he's only a featured player.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persuasion#Television#Dakota
Collider

10 Shocking Movie Endings That No One Saw Coming

All movies follow the same recipe for their plot: exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, and conclusion. Some films are so predictable that it is easy to guess the ending halfway through the story. Many screenwriters rely on typical plots to write stories. Fighting a monster, rags to riches, quests, traveling, comedy, and tragedy are some of the most encountered ones in films.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Cha Cha Real Smooth': Where Is the Dakota Johnson Dramedy Streaming?

Cooper Raiff, is slowly but steadily making a name for himself in the indie circuits, he received critical acclaim for his 2020 coming-of-age dramedy Shithouse which he produced, wrote, edited, and played the lead role. Picked up for release by IFC Films after landing the SXSW’s Grand Jury Prize, and winning plaudits at the Sundance Film Festival, Raiff is definitely here to stay. Much as his first feature, Cha Cha Real Smooth is yet another film centered around the college experience, well at least the post-college experience. Like his first, he also not only plays the lead character, Andrew, but he is also the film’s writer and director.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Movies That Accurately Represent High Schools

High School is the glorious time of your early life when you’ve (mostly) recovered from the crippling insecurities of middle school and realized you can take pride in being your own individual without reflecting on other people’s opinions. It’s the age of unrequited crushes and finding places to make out while living under your parent’s roofs, where everything seems to be the end of the world.
MOVIES
Collider

'Big Sky' Sets Return Date For Season 3 as Reba McEntire Joins Cast

With Season 3 confirmed earlier this year, ABC announced that the hit drama Big Sky will return to television on a new night starting on September 21. Originally airing in the prime spot after the long-running medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays, the series will now slot in at the same 10 p.m. spot, though on Wednesdays instead following the network's comedy slate. It joins ABC's heavyweight public school comedy Abbot Elementary in swapping over to Wednesday night.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

How 'Barry' Season 3 Tears Down the Quirky Hitman Archetype

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Barry. In the latest season of Barry, something fundamentally changes about the titular character, and you can practically pinpoint the moment it happens. There’s a scene early on in Episode 2 of Season 3, where Barry (Bill Hader) goes to where his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is now working in her dream job of running and starring in a TV show. He yells at her in a blistering and uncompromising way in front of her co-workers, which oddly feels far scarier and more unsettling than any of the hits he’s done over the course of the show. Seeing how the rest of the season played out, the scene makes clear that the show is no longer interested in indulging the "quirky hitman" archetype that Barry is very much derived from, and is now looking to tear down and dissect that archetype in a way that makes Barry as hard to comprehend as you’d expect a real-life hitman to be.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best Summer Movies to Stream on Prime Video

We all have Amazon Prime. The delivery service has made life abundantly easier since we can buy practically anything we want from the comfort of our own homes. With that said, what about their streaming service? Prime Video is a part of your Amazon subscription, yet most people rarely use it. Some didn’t even know it existed. With summer in full swing, here is a guide to the 15 best films you can stream on Prime Video. Let’s have the best staycation possible with an incredible catalog of movies.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Musicals Where Every Single Line of Dialogue Is Sung

It's one thing for characters to break out in song at several points throughout a movie musical. It's what you'd expect, really, even though it would look odd in any other film genre. But it's another thing entirely to watch a musical and realize, by the end of it, no one technically broke out in song, because the whole time, everyone was singing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Collider

The 10 Best Disney Movies That Get Surprisingly Dark

Some audiences dismiss Disney films as harmless kids’ films full of light-hearted magic and non-threatening whimsy. However, while the house of mouse prides itself on delivering great films for families, many of their animated and live-action classics go to darker places than many choose to give them credit for.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Official Competition': Where to Stream the Spanish-Language Comedy?

Perhaps one of the cheekiest meta-comedy take-downs of Hollywood you’d ever find, Official Competition is a film about filmmaking and the pretentiousness that is rife amongst the film industry elite. In 2016, Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat teamed up to deliver one of the funniest Spanish comedy-dramas of the year but for some reason, The Distinguished Citizen never really caught on in English-speaking countries. As a testament to its impressive premiere at the Venice Film Festival, its star, Oscar Martinez, won the festival’s acting prize, the Volpi Cup. A few years down the line, this Argentinian directorial tag team has come back with Official Competition, which has enjoyed better reception globally.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Lightyear': Is Pixar's 'Toy Story' Spin-Off Streaming Online?

We all had our favorite toys growing up that we’d go on the craziest adventures with. If Pixar’s beloved franchise Toy Story taught me anything, it’s that our toys had some without us too! Across four films, we got to learn about some of the toys’ dramatic backstories, one of which was space ranger Buzz Lightyear. Where did the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy and his backstory come from though? With Pixar’s latest film Lightyear, we’ll discover the "real life" origin story of the man behind the iconic toy, the titular test pilot/astronaut Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans (aka Captain America).
MOVIES
Collider

'The Big Bang Theory' and 6 of the Best Shows That Feature Powerful Women In Stem

Often found far and between workplaces, women have made considerable achievements in STEM. From Katherine Johnson to Marie Curie, there’s enormous backing for the fact that women can do anything they put their minds to. Over the decades, media representation of women in STEM in movies and TV has increased remarkably, but there’s still scope for more.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy