Wichita bank robbery suspect indicted by grand jury

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury in Wichita has charged a man with one count of bank robbery, stemming from an incident earlier this month.

Court documents and police say 55-year-old Roland Vandenberg robbed the Emprise Bank in the 4800 block of S. Broadway on June 2. The FBI is investigating the case.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the bank reported that a 55-year-old man came into the bank and demanded money. Workers gave him the money, and he left the bank and walked away.

Officers located the man and arrested Vandenberg on suspicion of one count of robbery. The amount of money that was taken was undisclosed, which is standard WPD policy.

