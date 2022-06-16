13 displaced, nearly 2 dozen animals rescued from Oildale apartment fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen people were displaced and nearly two dozen animals were rescued from an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Oildale, Kern County fire officials said.

Fire crews were called to the 2400 block of McCray Street near North High School at 12:19 p.m. Dispatchers received reports of a fire to an apartment complex.

The video shows a plume of smoke coming out of the apartment building. In the video, people are seen standing off to the side watching the fire crews put out the flames.

Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department

Ten of the apartment units were damaged, displacing 13 residents, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

