Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. "We must remain vigilant and I urge New Yorkers to continue taking advantage of the tools we have available to fight this virus - including staying up to date on your vaccine and booster doses," Governor Hochul said. "It is encouraging that the vaccine may soon be authorized for children under five years old, and - once approved - I encourage parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians about getting their young children vaccinated over the summer and in time for school this fall."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO