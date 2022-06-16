ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best in high school sports photos from the spring 2022 season

By Miles Vance
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290oo1_0gD6zIrk00 Check out this collection of Sports Editor Miles Vance's best shots from spring.



The biggest games.

The grandest stages.

The highest stakes.

The greatest efforts.

These are some of the things that make high school sports great, and recording that greatness in photographs is one of the most important aspects of the sports coverage at the Lake Oswego Review, West Linn Tidings, Clackamas Review, Oregon City News and Wilsonville Spokesman.

So here's a collection of Sports Editor Miles Vance's best photographs from the just-completed 2022 spring season.

To see more photos, or to buy prints or digital images, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Oregon City News

Volunteer: Oregon City garden tour benefit declares success

Barbara Derkacht: Village at the Falls looking forward to next year's event showcasing art, growing spacesI just wanted to give a shout out to an event that happened Saturday, June 4. Village at the Falls — a group of neighbors in the Oregon City, Beavercreek and Redland areas helping each other stay connected to our community and in our own homes as we age — had a garden tour, showcasing nine amazing gardens in our area. It rained — of course, it's June and the Rose Festival was in the Portland area — but people braved the elements...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Nonprofit leader: Karin Morey was a marvel at history, practicality

Jerry Herrmann: Late longtime resident of Clackamas County made a big impactKarin Morey, who {obj:63366:died May 31,} was a longtime resident of Clackamas County and Oregon City who had a big impact on the approaches that cities took to projects, how history was being archived and presented and, most importantly, had the institutional memory to share from the past accurately for the benefit of our region. I knew Karin as an actively engaged student at Clackamas Community College in the 1970s and, even then, her passions for cultural history and art were well known. She celebrated, as did we all,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
Oregon City News

Enjoy the world of local gardening at Lake Oswego event

The popular Inviting Vines event returns to the Rogerson Clematis Garden and local private gardens  Learn about ways you can enhance your garden while meeting fellow foliage fans and savoring tasteful wine and food during the Inviting Vines event hosted by the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Collection at Luscher Farms and other gardens in Lake Oswego and West Linn. At the event, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, attendees will visit five private gardens — one along the Willamette River, one shaded garden in the Upland area, another that also serves as a...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Sports#Highschoolsports#Clackamas Review#Wilsonville Spokesman
Oregon City News

Clackamas County tracks COVID trends through your poop

SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater samples can warn of coronavirus spread, health experts sayHousehold wastewater tracking, a strategy epidemiologists have long used to study how diseases spread, has helped Clackamas County health officials chart coronavirus presence in the community. Clackamas Water Environment Services (WES) is among wastewater departments nationwide that have been invited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in the National Wastewater Surveillance System, launched in 2020 to provide an early warning signal of COVID-19 surges. "Wastewater surveillance allows us to monitor and track the trends of SARS-CoV-2 concentrations in wastewater, and when used alongside other...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Milwaukie, Oregon City plan Juneteenth celebrations

Outdoor commemorations of national holiday to return to both cities this monthOregon City and Milwaukie's celebrations of Juneteenth are returning this year, the year following the holiday receiving national recognition. Milwaukie's second-annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Water Tower Park, 9890 S.E. 40th Ave. Water Tower Park has a new mural honoring Hurtis and Dorothy Hadley, who operated the first Black-owned bakery, not only in Milwaukie, but in the entire state during the 1970s. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below From 2-4 p.m....
MILWAUKIE, OR
Oregon City News

Contemporary artist showcased in Oregon City exhibit

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations in through art and education. "Grade school to graduation: 100 years of education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in our region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin school houses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City approves installation of first Native mural

Grand Ronde artist Brian Krehbiel plans 75-by-19-foot painting depicting story of Coyote and Meadowlark at busy highway intersectionOn June 1, tribal artist Brian Krehbiel kicked off painting a large mural at a major gateway to downtown Oregon City with a ceremonial chant while drumming. Krehbiel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, is painting the 75-by-19-foot mural across the street from the tribe's property at the former Blue Heron Paper Co. mill at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 99E (McLoughlin Boulevard). The mural on the side of White Rabbit Books & Gifts/Black Ink Coffee will...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City mom describes 'terror' running from drunk driver

A former two-time convict, John Dale Coady, 66, charged this month with 15 different crimes related to destruction of property, endangering life.Oregon City resident Ashley Backenstos said she was just trying to meet family for dinner at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunk driver tore through the parking lot, ramming 12 cars and putting pedestrians like Backenstos in mortal danger. Earlier this month the Clackamas County DA's Office formally charged John Dale Coady, 66, with 15 different crimes related to the incident, based on OCPD's investigation into Coady's alleged reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of...
Oregon City News

Learn about SNAP program at Pioneer Center presentation

Previously known as food stamps, now a special debit card allows people who meet income requirements to purchase groceries.Learn about the benefits available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from the Oregon Department of Human Services at an 11 a.m. informational session Friday, June 24, at the Pioneer Community Center, 615 Fifth St., Oregon City. The session will cover SNAP eligibility requirements, how to apply, what you can buy and farmers market benefits. Previously known as food stamps, the SNAP program now allows people who meet income requirements to purchase groceries through a special debit card. DHS staff will be onsite to help answer questions and schedule appointments for those interested in applying for benefits. This session is free and no RSVP is needed, but you must be 21 or older to attend. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
Oregon City News

Providence Milwaukie union nurses receive City Council support

St. Vincent reaches a tentative agreement on June 3, and Willamette Falls employees also have authorized a strike.Declaring union nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital "essential for the health, safety and well-being of our community," Milwaukie's City Council passed a resolution supporting 239 employees at Providence Milwaukie in their ongoing contract negotiations with hospital administration. "Nurses are the heart and soul of our communities' health care. Without them, health care would come to a screeching halt," said Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba. "I'm standing with (Oregon Nurses Association) nurses at Providence Milwaukie to put people before profits. During the pandemic, we all...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: OC should join Clackamas County in preventing drug use

Oregon City Together: Coalition has requested 10% of the city's marijuana retail tax dollars be invested in preventing youth substance abuse.Thank you, Clackamas County commissioners, for helping prevent youth drug use in Oregon City. Oregon City commissioners should do the same. Oregon City Together, a drug-free community coalition, was recently awarded a generous Clackamas County Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Grant. We will use the grant to provide an in-school program in our two middle schools to reduce risks of youth substance use in Oregon City. The coalition acknowledges the county commissioners' leadership and wisdom in investing in prevention. It's...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

State orders audit of Clackamas County primary results

Secretary of state specifies reviews of hand-duplicated ballots, plus the sampling required from all countiesAs she promised, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has ordered an audit of the May 17 primary election results in Clackamas County, where thousands of ballots had to be duplicated as a result of faulty printed barcodes. Although elections are conducted by officials in Oregon's 36 counties — Sherry Hall is the elected Clackamas County clerk — state law establishes the secretary of state as Oregon's chief elections officer. "My mission as Oregon's secretary of state is to build trust," Fagan said in a statement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Former commissioner: Park Place fiasco falls on city manager

James Nicita: Oregon City officials can ensure Icon develops in strict compliance with concept plan.Recent editorials in this newspaper on the proposed Park Place Crossing development give the impression that the land-use hearings on this proposal have become a train wreck of sorts, and they criticize the developer, Icon Construction, for the proposal's shortcomings. I agree in part, but respectfully dissent, in part. In my opinion, primarily liability for any train wreck lies with our city manager, Tony Konkol, in both his breach of his charter duties and his poor management and oversight of planning in Oregon City. ...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Downtown Oregon City Association gets grant to revamp Bridgeview Building

$152,000 award will convert storage space into restaurant-brewery at base of Arch BridgeState officials have awarded a $152,000 grant to the Downtown Oregon City Association to revitalize the Bridgeview Building, 624 Main St. Used for storage for nearly a decade, the large corner building sits at a key intersection at the foot of the historic Oregon City-West Linn Arch Bridge. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's grant will provide matching funds for the rehabilitation of the interior of the 1903 building. Storage space will be converted into a soft shell for a new restaurant and brewery to preserve the historic...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Comments / 0

