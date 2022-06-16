The best in high school sports photos from the spring 2022 season

Check out this collection of Sports Editor Miles Vance's best shots from spring.







The biggest games.

The grandest stages.

The highest stakes.

The greatest efforts.

These are some of the things that make high school sports great, and recording that greatness in photographs is one of the most important aspects of the sports coverage at the Lake Oswego Review, West Linn Tidings, Clackamas Review, Oregon City News and Wilsonville Spokesman.

So here's a collection of Sports Editor Miles Vance's best photographs from the just-completed 2022 spring season.

To see more photos, or to buy prints or digital images, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .