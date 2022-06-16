Illinois payroll jobs rose in May, unemployment stayed the same

MARYVILLE - State Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Leading up to her swearing in, she released the following statement after resigning from the Illinois Senate Wednesday: "Since joining the Senate in 2019, I've felt overwhelming support from my family, my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Metro East community - my heart is full of gratitude as I submit my resignation," she said.

