Not everyone is sold on 49ers quarterback Trey Lance being able to take over as the starter this season, but San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he has no doubts. “I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we’ve started this offseason program, how much he’s grown, just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connecting with guys,” Aiyuk said of Lance, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Yeah, we have a special quarterback.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO