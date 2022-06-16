ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes ‘Surprised’ By Tyreek Hill’s Podcast Comments

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chiEg_0gD6yyX700

The Dolphins wide receiver openly questioned the way Kansas City used him following the trade.

After the Chiefs traded him to the Dolphins , wide receiver Tyreek Hill went on his podcast It Needed To Be Said and didn’t hold back in his belief that Kansas City didn’t use him properly .

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

Additionally, Hill praised his new quarterback , Tua Tagovailoa , by criticizing his old quarterback, Patrick Mahomes .

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said. “I want [the ball] to be right in the bread basket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70, and the rest is history.”

On Thursday, Mahomes finally responded to Hill’s comment. The Chiefs quarterback wasn’t expecting his former wide receiver to criticize him and Kansas City so much.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“I’m surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher . "We've always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami. I'm sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.

“I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player. In coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team. This offense was rolling before I got here. This offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys. It’s an offense that’s more than one player, and that includes myself.”

Since Mahomes became the Chiefs starter in 2018, Hill totaled 4,854 receiving yards and 43 receiving touchdowns. Hill also made a Pro Bowl every year he played in Kansas City, and has been a First-Team All-Pro in two of the last four seasons catching passes from Mahomes.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Report Suggests How Long NFL Wants To Suspend Deshaun Watson

At some point, the NFL will have to announced a decision on Deshaun Watson's future. According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, a "significant" suspension could be looming for the Pro Bowl quarterback. So, what qualifies as a significant suspension? Maske is reporting that Watson could be suspended for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Dolphins#Buffalo Bills#Fubotv#Espn#Formula One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Robert Quinn’s next team, from Cowboys to Chiefs

The Chicago Bears held a mandatory minicamp this week that linebacker Robert Quinn did not attend amid offseason trade rumors. The no-show has led to lots of speculation among bettors as to what team Quinn may end on next season, if the rumors are indeed true. The 32-year-old pass-rusher set...
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy