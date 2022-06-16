ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

• The headline of an article highlighting data from the Office for National Statistics referred to people identifying “as LGBTQ+”. As the article itself made clear, the ONS survey question was about only sexual orientation, not gender identity as the initialism in the headline suggested ( More than 10% of young British women now identify as LGBTQ+ , 26 May, p11).

• An article, YouGov sat on 2017 poll as it was too positive on Labour, claims ex-employee , was amended on 11 June 2022 to add a note directing readers to the employee’s later retraction .

• Other recently amended articles include:

Majority of UK’s 366 monkeypox cases are in London, says health agency

Beyoncé announces new album, Renaissance

I took the train to Strasbourg, France – here’s my guide to the city

Rival climate groups deflate SUV tyres in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Pushing Buttons: Why every big game looks the same

Hip-hop horseman: Fab 5 Freddy gallops through Renaissance art

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

