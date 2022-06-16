ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 50 Best Pizzerias in America, Ranked

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmC7H_0gD6yu0D00

Click here to read the full article.

New York ’s Una Pizza Napoletana is truly the big cheese: Anthony Mangieri’s Lower East Side pizza joint was just named the best pizzeria in the United States by the 50 Top Pizza organization.

The group, which has anonymous inspectors travel the country tasting pizza from coast to coast, announced the 2022 list earlier this week. The top five were rounded out by Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco , Ribalta in New York, Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City and O’ Munaciello in Miami.

“It’s humbling, and I am filled with gratitude,” Mangieri said in a statement. “Every day since opening Una Pizza in 1996 I’ve had the dream to pursue this work without compromise. We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and continue to learn and grow as a pizzeria and as pizza makers.”

Mangieri opened his first Una Pizza on the Jersey Shore before relocating to the East Village in 2004. Amid a sea of slice joints that sold big, floppy New York-style pies, Mangieri obsessively made pizza the Old World way, inspired by his trip to Naples a decade before. He decamped for San Francisco in 2010 before bringing restaurant back to Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 2018. And despite only recently reopening after a two-year closure, Una Pizza is still the spot locals and visitors alike turn to for authentic Neapolitan pies. Mangieri makes the dough himself every day, naturally leavened without yeast, changing the recipe slightly each time in pursuit of the perfect pie.

The 50 Top Pizza organization judges restaurants first and foremost on the quality of their dough and raw materials. After that, the wine and beverage lists, the service and the attention and care given to customers all play a part in the final rankings.

“It has been an emotional return to the United States,” the three project curators said in a statement. “After two complicated years, it was truly meaningful to be able to meet the best 50 American pizza makers in New York, one of the great pizza capitals in the world.  We are truly delighted.”

Overall—and unsurprisingly—New York was the most well-represented city on the list, with nine restaurants taking home honors. Portland and San Francisco followed with five pizzerias each. The top 15 restaurants will automatically be added to the group’s list of the 100 best pizzerias in the world, which will be announced on September 7.

Check out the full list of the top 50 pizzerias below.

  1. Una Pizza Napoletana, New York
  2. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco
  3. Ribalta NYC, New York
  4. Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City
  5. 0’ Munaciello, Miami
  6. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, Chicago
  7. Song’ E Napule, New York
  8. La Leggenda Pizzeria, Miami
  9. Pizzana, Los Angeles
  10. Kesté Fulton, New York
  11. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Portland
  12. Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
  13. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, Kenmore
  14. Ops, New York
  15. Doppio Zero, San Francisco
  16. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland
  17. Partenope Ristorante, Dallas
  18. Apizza Scholls, Portland
  19. Flour House, San Luis Obispo
  20. Forcella, New York
  21. Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles
  22. Roberta’s, New York
  23. Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia
  24. Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem
  25. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown
  26. A 16, San Francisco
  27. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina, New York
  28. Brick Fire Tavern, Honolulu
  29. Del Popolo, San Francisco
  30. Pasquale Jones, New York
  31. Forno Rosso, Chicago
  32. Il Forno, San Antonio
  33. Pasquale’s Pizzeria, South Kingstown
  34. Stanzione 87, Miami
  35. Coals Artisan Pizza, Louisville
  36. Flour + Water Pizzeria, San Francisco
  37. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company, Chicago
  38. Pomo, Scottsdale
  39. Bufalina Due, Austin
  40. Nostrana, Portland
  41. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Colorado Springs
  42. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Irvine
  43. Scottie’s Pizza Parlor, Portland
  44. Cart-Driver RiNo, Denver
  45. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, Haddon Township
  46. Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria, Key West
  47. Diavola, Indianapolis
  48. Spark Pizza, Redmond
  49. Fabrica Pizza, Tampa
  50. Craft 64, Scottsdale
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
Secret NYC

11 Of The Best Whiskey Bars In NYC You Need To Try

Whiskey is an international phenomenon, and it’s no shock that New York City boasts some of the most impressive whiskey bars in the entire world. Whether it’s imported from Japan or distilled right here in the Big Apple, you can find some of the best bars serving the best drinks, right here in NYC. So here they are. For Old Fashions , Irish whiskey cocktails , and so much more, head to these 11 whiskey bars in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

15 Best Ice Cream Shops in NYC for the Perfect Scoop

If there’s one thing New Yorkers look forward to year-round, it’s summer—the block parties, the beach days, Summer Fridays—what’s not to love? Well, one thing: the heat (OK, and the humidity). But trust us, it’s nothing a chilly treat can’t fix. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream shops in New York—from soft serve specialists to old-school ice cream parlors, you can’t go wrong with any of these sweet spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Portland, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Naples, NY
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelNoire

Black Restaurant Week NYC Starts This Week, Promoting The City's Best African Diaspora Cuisine

New Yorkers and those who will be visiting the city next week will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in some amazing African American, African, and Caribbean food. From June 17 to July 3, New York City joins the nationwide Black Restaurant Week, a promotional event that celebrates the flavors of the African diaspora with a series of regional cultural activities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

The Story of Flatbush: Brooklyn Old and New

Over 350 years ago today’s Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush was an old Dutch village, the dirt path that would one day become Flatbush Avenue lined with wheat fields and farms. Contrast that with today’s Flatbush, a bustling urban destination diverse in both housing styles and commercial retail shops. It’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#New York Style Pizza#Pizzeria Bianco#San Antonio#Pizzerias#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Una Pizza Napoletana
NBC New York

Here's What the Newest CDC COVID Risk Map Shows for NY

The COVID-19 outlook across New York state has vastly improved, with just two of its 62 counties now considered at high risk for community COVID spread, according to the CDC's latest risk update. It marks a total reversal from this time last month, when all but eight -- or 87%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New York Harbor

NEW YORK — (AP) — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards. When New York City put R-32s into service in the mid-1960s, people called the shiny new train cars “Brightliners.” Over several decades, millions of people have traveled on R-32s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] How The New York City Mafia Actually Works

Former New York Mafia made member John Pennisi speaks to Insider about how the mob actually works. John Pennisi was born and raised in an Italian New York neighborhood where the mob had huge influence. He speaks on how he ended up being an associate with the Gambino family through John Gotti Jr. before he became a made member of the Lucchese crime family in 2013. Pennisi says he decided to leave the mob in 2018 after members of his crew falsely accused him of cooperating with law enforcement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

Juneteenth New York Festival this weekend in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth will officially be celebrated on Monday, June 20, but festivities are starting early in New York. The 13th Annual Juneteenth New York Festival kicks off virtually, but will be celebrated with in-person gatherings in Brooklyn on June 18th and 19th. The festival was founded in 2009 and is growing into one of the biggest and longest-running events commemorating Freedom Day for enslaved African Americans. Five-thousand people attended events in 2019. More than 20,000 attended virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. Families will gather virtually and in person this year.The festival's theme is unity in the Black family unit, and will feature the best in Black culture with live performances, wellness activities and a fashion exhibit. Click here for more information.
BROOKLYN, NY
stljewishlight.org

Do you know this Jew? She was a silent film superstar of the 1920s

(New York Jewish Week) — Hundreds of tourists and midtown office workers cross the intersection of 39th Street and Broadway every day — and most probably don’t realize they are passing a crucial site of Jewish, LGBTQ and theater history. That busy Manhattan corner once housed Nazimova’s...
MANHATTAN, NY
Katie Cherrix

Five Italian Restaurants in Staten Island, New York

Staten Island is NYC's southernmost borough boasting pretty beaches and more natural space than the other four. There are so many reasons to love Staten Island, and this unique part of New York has some of the best food in the city. Italian cuisine is a New York staple, and you'll find some of the city's finest in these Staten Island Italian restaurants.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

After 102 years, beloved N.J. nursery set to sell its last plants

David Williams went to work at his family’s Westfield nursery at age five, making his first sales from his own stand just a few years after he learned to count. “I’ve been working here 55 years out of my 60 (years). Started with my little red wagon, and that’s when I was bringing my tomatoes up to the front to sell on my little stand,” Williams said.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Robb Report

NYC’s Momofuku Ko Is Bringing Back Tipping

Click here to read the full article. Following in the footsteps of Eleven Madison Park, New York City’s Momofuku Ko will reinstate tipping starting next month. David Chang’s East Village counter spot began including gratuity in its prices four years ago, but the practice didn’t end up creating the sort of economic balance between front-of-house and back-of-house workers that the restaurant expected it would, CEO Marguerite Mariscal told Eater New York. So now diners will be responsible for the service charge, which will essentially increase the cost of a meal by 20 percent. The price of the food itself isn’t changing, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Investigation continues into subway death of Marcus Bryant

NEW YORK -- A freak subway accident left a Brooklyn man dead, and investigators are still figuring out exactly what went wrong. Lit candles outside Marcus Bryant's apartment symbolize the memories of the 37-year-old will live on. About a mile away at the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, leftover pink caution tape serves as a more somber reminder of what happened to him. "I am shocked and amazed that such a thing could happen, and I feel very bad for the family," Harlem resident Roger Harris told CBS2. Transit officials say Bryant died in a freak accident just before midnight Wednesday when...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mermaids return to Coney Island for first parade in 3 years

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After some extended time under the sea, mermaids — and other sea creatures — are making their return to dry land. The population of sea creatures and mermaids will swell on Saturday around Coney Island. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are also expected along Surf Avenue for the return of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy