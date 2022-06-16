ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuttig spoke of the "danger" that former President Donald Trump...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 78

nope
3d ago

Democrats have already proven that the investigation is a sham. Excluding information will bring the outcome they require. So will lying. This committee has already shown it’s good with both.

Reply(6)
9
Helen Jan
3d ago

The January 6th committee are the biggest liers and cheaters, corrupted politicians in the world 🌎

Reply(6)
14
♉ Taurus
3d ago

The Biden administration and the woke jokes are the real threat to the United States.

Reply(9)
12
