Computers

AMD Phoenix Point may bring next-level performance to thin gaming laptops

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming AMD processor has just been found in a leak, and all signs point to it being the next-gen Phoenix Point APU. A successor to the Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” APUs, Phoenix Point will arrive next year accompanied by a range of exciting upgrades. Next-gen AMD APUs...

www.digitaltrends.com

Related
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does everything you need it to, and in 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and you’ve decided you need a fast, reliable and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails, working remotely, and hosting virtual meetings without outdated hardware slowing you down.Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on to something new. Or you might be a student in search of the perfect two-in-one laptop for...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Intel Arc A380 graphics card goes on sale in China

It’s been a long time coming. After delays, leaks, and lots of speculation, the first Intel Arc graphics card has appeared on sale—in a manner of speaking. The card is listed with a price and specifications, though at the time of writing, it was listed as sold out over at JD.com (opens in new tab), a Chinese retailer.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

What is Microsoft DirectStorage? Next-gen game loading, explained

Although games certainly benefit from high-speed storage devices like SSDs, diminishing returns kick in pretty quickly; It’s hard to tell the difference between an old SATA SSD and a cutting edge PCIe Gen 4 SSD in most games. In order to take advantage of increasingly faster SSDs like never before, Microsoft launched DirectStorage for the Xbox Series X, and now DirectStorage is making its way to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Point#Amd Ryzen#Rembrandt
Digital Trends

Asus ROG Chakram X review: A joystick on a mouse?

“The Asus ROG Chakram X's built-in joystick feels more like a gimmick than an innovation.”. The best gaming mouse varies from person to person. One person might opt for better battery life, whereas someone else prefers a high polling rate. However, what about the person who wants something different, like a joystick and the ability to hot-swap switches? That person now has an answer: The Asus ROG Chakram X.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Meta just revealed how VR headsets could look in the future

Meta recently previewed a futuristic-looking VR headset concept in a metaverse promotional video. There’s no confirmation that this is an actual product in development, but the new device is clearly much more advanced than a Quest headset and even slimmer than the upcoming Cambria headset. Fingertip sensors are also...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs may be worse than we thought

Today marks yet another round of bad news for Intel Arc Alchemist, this time pertaining to the Arc A380, which is the first discrete GPU for desktops that Intel had released. Upon announcing the card, Intel compared it to the budget AMD Radeon RX 6400, all the while promising that the A380 would provide an up to 25% uplift in performance versus the RX 6400.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Why I sold my gaming laptop to buy a Steam Deck

After waiting for almost a year, I finally have a Steam Deck. I’ve been excited about this device since Valve first announced it, and although the Steam Deck has some problems, I love using Valve’s handheld gaming PC. I love it so much, in fact, that the Steam Deck is replacing my Razer Blade 15 — a gaming laptop that costs over four times as much.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Zachtronics is making its final game: Last Call BBS

Redmond-based indie studio Zachtronics was founded by Zach Barth, designer of sandbox builder Infiniminer, AKA the game Notch ripped off to make Minecraft. After that, Zachtronics made a name for itself with 2011's SpaceChem, which dresses like a game about synthesizing chemicals for space colonies but sneakily teaches you programming and circuit-building. It, and other Zachtronics puzzle games that are either explicitly about programming (like TIS-100, Shenzhen I/O, and Exapunks), or sneakily about programming (like alchemical device-builder Opus Magnum), have been dubbed 'Zach-likes' by fans. The studio has made games in other genres though, like AI-themed visual novel Eliza, and alternate-history strategy game Ironclad Tactics.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 2 quests and how to complete them

The latest set of Fortnite quests is live, this time for chapter 3, season 3, week 2. You’ll find this new batch of objectives to be a little trickier than before, but thankfully, none of them are too difficult. You’ll need to visit specific spots on the map, utilize new mechanics introduced alongside season 3, and get eliminations with specific weapon types.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Chromebooks might get another great feature from Windows laptops

Some premium Windows laptops have a nifty feature that can detect your presence and lock the screen for your security, or even track you to improve your digital well-being. This is something that current ChromeOS devices don’t yet support, but there’s now an indication, spotted by Chrome Unboxed, that it might already be in the works for a new Chromebook model.
COMPUTERS
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ roadmap outlines what to expect at launch and beyond

Blizzard Entertainment has shared an Overwatch 2 roadmap that reveals how many new heroes and maps will be available at launch, along with what fans can expect from the shooter’s first year. In a tweet shared yesterday (June 16), Blizzard revealed that when Overwatch 2 launches with its first...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Lego Brawls pushes the boundaries of what a Smash Bros. clone can be

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series single-handedly created the platform fighter subgenre of fighting games. As such, a lot of games try to replicate its formula almost completely, especially mechanics like the wavedash from Super Smash Bros. Melee. While the makers of many Smash clones seem to feel like they need to be exactly like Nintendo’s classic series in order to entice players, Lego Brawls showed me that doesn’t have to be the case at Summer Game Fest Play Days.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

A huge 16TB SSD is coming soon, but there’s a catch

There’s been a lot of excitement surrounding what would likely be the first 2.5-inch, 16TB SATA enterprise solid-state drive (SSD), but some manufacturing-related problems have been causing a delay in bringing the product to market. As reported by TechRadar, Sabrent has confirmed that it has overcome these issues and...
COMPUTERS

