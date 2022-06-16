Marijuana and THC seized, Big Spring man arrested during Sweetwater traffic stop

SWEETWATER, TX – A Big Spring man is in custody after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of THC in a suitcase. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, an officer with the Sweetwater Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation near mile marker 243 on Interstate 20. During the stop, the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery and seizure of a suitcase containing just over 14…

