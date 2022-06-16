ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana and THC seized, Big Spring man arrested during Sweetwater traffic stop

 3 days ago
SWEETWATER, Texas — Sweetwater Police seized more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of THC found in a suitcase during a traffic stop Thursday morning....

www.myfoxzone.com

