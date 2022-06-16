ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri wildlife officials reminding pet owners to be watchful of coyotes

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfyuY_0gD6xozI00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners across Missouri have reported encounters with coyotes recently.

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to remind people that while coyote encounters are rare, it’s still a good idea to be vigilant of pets during this time in all areas where coyotes are known to live.

Missing Kansas mom, daughter found dead

“Coyotes are teaching their pups how to hunt and travel right now, and that can lead to conflicts with pets and people . . . especially in an urban setting,” said MDC Wildlife Damage Biologist, Patrice Pyatt.

Pyatt added that pets, especially dogs, can provoke a territorial response from coyotes. They may attack family pets not as a food source, but instead because they see them as competition for their territory. Pet owners should take extra care when walking dogs or letting them out in the yard, especially around dusk.

People should always keep a close eye on pets while they are in the yard, and on a leash when walking them outside the yard.

Coyotes adapt particularly well around human development and coexist with people in many places, according to MDC. These areas can include municipal parks and other urban green space, golf courses, cemeteries, suburban wooded common areas, and even within subdivisions themselves.

David Koechner arrested for driving under the influence

Three things are key to minimize potential conflicts with coyotes: food, scare tactics, and vigilance.

MDC said firstly ensure that your yard or property has no food sources readily available to coyotes. If food is deliberately or inadvertently provided by people, adult coyotes and their pups quickly learn not to fear humans and will develop a dependency on these easy food sources.

MDC urges dog and cat owners not to leave pet food outside, to securely cover all trash containers, and consider waiting to put trash containers out as close to pick up time as possible.

Consider bringing in bird feeders too. While coyotes are usually not interested in bird food, bird feeders attract rodents, especially squirrels, which in turn attract coyotes. There are plenty of food sources for birds this time of year.

MDC recommends the use of scare tactics to instill fear of humans into coyotes. If a coyote should approach or be seen in the yard, homeowners should do everything possible to make it feel unwelcome. This could include yelling or making other loud, threatening noises, throwing rocks, spraying garden hoses, or blowing air horns. It’s a matter of conditioning. If its encounter with humans is unpleasant, a coyote will be less likely to come back.

Bears on move in Missouri, biologists say don’t feed, take precautions when camping

Finally, vigilance regarding pets is extremely important. MDC cautions that pet owners should not leave their pets outside unattended, especially during the hours of dusk, nighttime, and dawn. These are the periods coyotes are most active. Owners should be with their pets and have them in constant view during these times.

Installing a fence around yards may also help. Fences should be at least six feet high and dug into the ground six inches deep, so the agile and resourceful canines cannot jump or dig under them.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Missouri

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Looking for Thrifty Summer Trip Ideas in Missouri? Look No Further

Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field. If you are looking for budget-friendly summer activities in Missouri, they are out there – even in this era of record high gas prices. Stephen Foutes, the director of the Missouri Office of Tourism, says you don’t have to look far…
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

MU graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in St Joseph, Missouri Today

If you’re looking for things to do in St. Joseph, Missouri today, you have plenty of options. Visit the St. Joseph Nature Center, Bartlett Park, the Beattie Mansion, Mount Mora Cemetery, and more! In addition to these, you can also check out the St. Joseph Farmers Market. If you’re a history buff, you may enjoy a trip to the St. Joseph Mental Health Museum, which has artifacts from over 140 years of history.
INDIANA STATE
mycouriertribune.com

How marriage rates have changed in Missouri

Compiled data on marriage rates in Missouri using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterinarians in southwest Kansas say there is a lot of misinformation circulating online in connection with thousands of sudden cattle deaths. Video of dead cattle has gained national attention along with confirmation that at least 2,000 cattle in southwest Kansas feed lots died from heat stress. The livestock experts say though the situation is rare, it isn’t unheard of and there is no big mystery or conspiracy. What happened can scientifically be explained.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
KYTV

Mo. Dept. of Health and Human Services gives COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of new COVID-19 infection in Missouri remained relatively flat, as of Friday, June 17. According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri reported nearly 10,000 new case this week. That’s just a couple hundred more new infections compared to the week...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Pet Owners#Cat Owners
tncontentexchange.com

Who are they? June 17 update: Missouri and Illinois children reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Ali Noble (IL) Ali Noble, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/11/2022. Missing From EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL....
ILLINOIS STATE
kggfradio.com

Large Number of Cattle Die in Southwestern Kansas

A high number of cattle have died in Southwestern Kansas. There has been no confirmation on the exact number of cattle that died. Kansas Livestock Association Vice President of Communications Scarlett Hagins says this is the result of the region seeing a significant increase in temperatures in a short amount of time.
KANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 822 cities and towns in MO. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $331,349 over the last 12 months.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man drowned using pool toy at Grand Falls

NEWTON COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Tuesday at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville used a pool toy in an attempt to go over Shoal Creek Grand Falls on the southwest side of Joplin. Luke...
JOPLIN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

What’s to come for Missouri’s use of federal COVID relief funds?

For months, cities across Missouri and the Kansas City region have been eyeing the billions of dollars sent to states as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, an effort by the federal government to provide some relief from the strains caused by COVID-19. The money is so...
MISSOURI STATE
martincitytelegraph.com

A Mexican tradition of music and horse racing in Belton

Many Sundays throughout spring and summer there is a steady stream of cars that turn down a narrow broken road that appears to lead to nowhere, between west Belton and Loch Lloyd. Visitors follow it deep into the trees and find a clearing of land where a long, straight dirt horse racing track called Carril Los Amigos sits perfectly maintained.
BELTON, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy