The Juneteenth festival roared back to Berkeley on a warm and sunny Sunday as hundreds of people celebrated the federal holiday in person. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festivities online two years ago. A year after President Joe Biden designated Juneteenth a national holiday to commemorate when enslaved people in Texas were told they were free, a day of celebration returned to the Adeline Corridor, where the event has been held for 35 years.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO