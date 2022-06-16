ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot hospitalized after small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake, EMS medics say

By Roberto Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

One man was hospitalized with potentially serious injuries after a small plane crashed west of Interstate 35 into Lady Bird Lake, Austin-Travis County EMS medics on Thursday reported.

Medics responded at 2:02 p.m. to the scene, where they found the plane's sole occupant. The person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, EMS medics said.

'Drowning is preventable': Authorities urge safety on Central Texas rivers, lakes this summer

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said a Game Warden pilot had crashed and that the agency was still gathering more information about the incident.

The plane “had just come out of routine maintenance and the pilot was on a test flight when they reported mechanical issues which forced them to land the plane in Lady Bird Lake,” the spokesperson said.

The plane, described as a 2009 Cessna T206, had taken off from the Texas Department of Transportation terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Austin police told KXAN-TV that the pilot was rescued by paddleboarders. An Austin Bergstrom International Airport spokesperson told the TV station that air traffic control was notified about a possible emergency landing, but that the plane then likely landed on Lady Bird Lake.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pilot hospitalized after small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake, EMS medics say

