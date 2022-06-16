ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Board suspends business permit of bar near mass shooting

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials voted Thursday to suspend the business permit of a Tennessee nightclub near the scene of a mass shooting where three people were killed and 14 others injured, according to published reports. The permit for Mary’s Bar & Grill was...

WDEF

Two females shot near Station Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-On June 19, 2022, Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. The following are the preliminary facts of the investigation:. Police working the area overheard a loud argument coming from a parking lot adjacent to Station Street. As police approached the area, gunfire rang out.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case, officials said. A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wmot.org

Police arrest third suspect in Chattanooga mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

HCSO Investigates Chattanooga Police Department Shots Fired Incident

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Hamilton County Sheriffs Office, on Friday, June 17, at the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel responded to the 700 block of North Germantown Road to investigate the circumstances surrounding the events of a shots fired incident involving Chattanooga Police personnel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

One person dead after rafting Ocoee River Saturday afternoon

OCOEE, Tenn. — Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirms one person died after rafting the Ocoee River Saturday afternoon. Since the incident happened on the river, the sheriff's office is not leading the investigation, so Sheriff Ross says that's all he can confirm at this time. We reached out...
OCOEE, TN
WREG

Man accused of robbing 4 stores; Two within 15 minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday after officers said he robbed two dollar stores within 15 minutes in May and two other stores within an hour in June. The first robbery happened at a Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street. Officers said a man walked into the store with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDEF

Two Shootings Reported in Chattanooga Wednesday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
southgatv.com

Crisp fraud suspects caught in Chattanooga

CORDELE, GA – A pair of suspects from Columbus, Georgia who are facing identity and credit card fraud charges locally, are being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee after their Tuesday arrest in the Scenic City. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Little says Maurion Jones, a 22-year-old male,...
mymix1041.com

Officer Involved Shooting on Blue Springs Road

CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CLEVELAND, TN
WALB 10

Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
thunder1320.com

Franklin County authorities arrest pair suspected in multiple thefts

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department authorities have arrested two subjects who were in possession of items related to various thefts across three counties. Franklin County authorities responded to a complaint of a possible theft in progress in the Awalt Rd. area on Tuesday, June 14. Upon arrival in the area,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Elderly man dies in weekend double shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Teenager shot in Brainerd Monday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd just before midnight. It happened in the 500 block of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
John M. Dabbs

The Pride of the South Turn Out for Bonnaroo 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee

First in the gate at Bonnaroo 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. With Pride Month rolling on through the month of June, it's fitting that Bonnaroo has a healthy turnout as usual. The large southeastern music and arts festival routinely draws crowds of 40-80,000 each year. The two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the flooding has put a damper on this year's turnout, yet there are still large crowds and friendly faces everywhere.
MANCHESTER, TN

