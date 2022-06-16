Board suspends business permit of bar near mass shooting

CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO