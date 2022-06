The former Golden Star Buffet building, which housed other tenants also, is being demolished to make way for a Dunkin’ Donuts next to the Champaign County Library. A new building soon to be constructed will be approximately 2,137 square feet with a drive-thru, and the front of the new building will face U.S. Route 36. Existing entrances to the property from state Route 29 (Scioto Street) and U.S. Route 36 will be re-utilized as entrances to the new Dunkin’ Donuts. There will be no convenience store or other tenant on the site once construction is finished.

