Greensboro, NC

‘Endangered 20-year-old’ Greensboro woman found after Silver Alert issued, police say

By Kayla Morton
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 20-year-old Greensboro woman at the request of the city’s police department.

A Silver Alert was issued for Tatyana Alexis Marley, 20, by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons who said she was believed to be suffering from dementia or another form of cognitive impairment.

Marley was last seen in the 200 block of E. Washington Street in Greensboro wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, pink socks and black crocs. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons also said she would most likely be carrying a Pink Juicy Couture Backpack.

She is also 5-foot, 10-inches and 275 pounds.

M. E. Hoag at the Greensboro Police Department issued the cancellation of the Silver Alert at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, a news release said.

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

