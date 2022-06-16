Biker Killed in High Speed Crash Early Thursday

ABILENE – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Abilene.

According reports, Cody Sylvester, 46, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of Arnold Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Sylvester was traveling at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle when he moved into the same lane as a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer crashing into the left side of the truck.

Police at the scene say the truck driver may have been been attempting to stop. It’s unknown if this driver received any injuries during the crash. There are no reports of citations.

Sylvester’s death was the 17th so far in Abilene in 2022 during 13 separate crashes.

