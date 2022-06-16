ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Biker Killed in High Speed Crash Early Thursday

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyDf4_0gD6uOln00

ABILENE – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Abilene.

According reports, Cody Sylvester, 46, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of Arnold Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Sylvester was traveling at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle when he moved into the same lane as a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer crashing into the left side of the truck.

Police at the scene say the truck driver may have been been attempting to stop. It’s unknown if this driver received any injuries during the crash.  There are no reports of citations.

Sylvester’s death was the 17th so far in Abilene in 2022 during 13 separate crashes.

Be sure to join us LIVE every weekday afternoon at 4 p.m. on sanangelolive.com, Facebook and YouTube for our new daily newscast for a wrap-up of all the day's top local news & great guest interviews!

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Bird scooter rider hit by pickup in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Bird scooter rider was hit by a pickup truck in north Abilene Sunday night. The crash happened on the 900 block of Grape Street just after 10:00 p.m. Police say multiple individuals were riding bird scooters in the outside lane while traveling north down Grape Street when one of the […]
ABILENE, TX
North Platte Post

43-year-old wounded, 16-year-old jailed after shooting in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Abilene and have a suspect in custody. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 Block of NE 14th Street, according to a media release. EMS transported a 43-year-old victim to the hospital in for treatment of serious injuries. Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and took them into custody.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Abilene man charged with Homicide of infant daughter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 17, 2022, the Abilene Police department reported on their Facebook page an Abilene man had been charged with the homicide of his infant daughter. 29-year-old Raymond Medina was initially arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant on June 14, 2022. He has remained in custody since then while detectives […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
KWTX

West Texas man arrested in homicide of infant daughter

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to the death of his infant daughter. Raymond Medina, 29, has been charged with homicide after initially being arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant June 14. He remained in custody with the Abilene Police Department while detectives...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Inconsiderate of Traffic’: Residents of Downtown Abilene complain of increased traffic incidents, injuries since return of Bird Scooters

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent reappearance of E-scooters on the streets of Abilene, concerns of safety have been raised. Cities around the state have reported injuries resulting from use of the scooters – especially in areas with high alcohol consumption. “Ever since they started bringing these things to the urban centers around America, […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suitcase Full of Dope Seized During Traffic Stop

SWEETWATER, TX – A Big Spring man is in custody after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of THC in a suitcase. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, an officer with the Sweetwater Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation near mile marker 243 on Interstate 20. During the stop, the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery and seizure of a suitcase containing just over 14…
IN THIS ARTICLE
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man woke up to intruder who was ‘hiding from police’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from responding officers and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Arrests Hector Estrada – Warrant, Criminal TrespassEstrada is accused of entering the backdoor of a residence to hide […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
BigCountryHomepage

List: Nearly half of Taylor County indictments involve meth

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. George Richard Putt – Injury to Elderly Adrian Nobles – Burglary of a Habitation Jose Arias – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol  Martin […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Accused meth dealer arrested after foot chase at Abilene Wal-mart

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An accused methamphetamine dealer has been arrested after a brief foot chase at Wal-mart in Abilene. Billy Merchant, of Merkel, Texas, was taken into custody on Federal Warrants at Abilene southside Wal-mart Thursday after a short foot pursuit involving the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. 4 ounces of methamphetamine was found […]
ABILENE, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

RUNNELS COUNTY JAIL LOG

This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense.
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Zoo latest to record strange overnight visitor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is the latest zoo across Texas to record a strange visitor caught on camera after hours. This visitor is a little less mysterious than the initial viral ‘object’ that started the national phenomenon, showing up on surveillance video at the Amarillo Zoo May 21. Abilene’s overnight visitor may […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene orthodontist found not guilty of prescription fraud

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene orthodontist has been found not guilty of prescription fraud. A jury found Victor Lee not guilty of Possession of a Controlled Substance by Fraud after a trial that began in Taylor County’s 42nd District Court Monday. Lee was accused of filling prescriptions in multiple patients’ names then picking them up and […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy