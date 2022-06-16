ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Another Rangeland Fire Danger Statement Issued for the Concho Valley Thursday

By Yantis Green
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have again issued a Rangeland Fire Danger Statement for all of West Central Texas Thursday.

According to experts with the NWS, all of West Texas will experience elevated fire weather danger Thursday.  The air is very dry with relative humidity levels between 15 and 20 percent, winds will be south at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph, and afternoon high temperatures will reach the triple digits around 101 degrees for several hours.  Fuels are also critically dry.

The Rangeland Fire Danger Statement is in effect from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

All outdoor burning or any activity that produces a flame or spark is discouraged.

Weather conditions will be favorable for the spread of wind-driven wildfires.

This heat wave is expected to continue for at least the next seven days.  Heat related illnesses will be possible the entire time.  Residents are urged to take precautions to protect themselves and their pets from the effects of the heat.

