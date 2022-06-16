ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Strong storms moving into the Carolinas Thursday

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5u4Y_0gD6sT0c00

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Queen City News and the Pinpoint Weather Team are tracking storms moving through the region capable of producing strong to severe thunderstorms.

You can use our Interactive Radar to track the storms approach your street and use Futurecast to see exactly when you should expect the storms.

⛈️ TRACK STORMS with Pinpoint Weather Interactive Radar

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and large hail. The chance is only about 5% but still worth a mention due to the threat.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Thursday night will be warm & muggy again, dipping into the mid-70s with Friday likely wrapping up a work week of 90 degree temperatures. Highs will peak in the upper 90s with a heat index of over 100 degrees again.

We’ll see a slight chance for storms one more time before drying out this weekend.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

'Very scary sight to see' as massive tornado spins across open field

An enormous tornado touched down on Monday and, miraculously, it didn't injure anyone or damage anything -- but it gave storm chasers a sight they’ll likely never forget. Storm chasers in northwestern Texas were in the right place at the right time Monday night when they captured incredible footage of what appeared to be a massive tornado that touched down in an open field. Around 7 p.m. CDT, the first of four tornadoes was on the ground near the town of Morton, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Lubbock, giving chasers a view they likely won't soon forget.
MORTON, TX
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolinas#Severe Weather#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Futurecast#Qc News Alerts#Android#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tree falls on Kannapolis Fire station

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged. Officials said the station was already in the […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
UPI News

Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power

June 14 (UPI) -- Powerful storms swept through Ohio late Monday, leaving tens of thousands of people without power into Tuesday morning. AEP Ohio said more than 145,000 customers lost power after straight-line winds and lightning caused power outages throughout the state. It warned that restoration may be slowed by additional inclement weather.
OHIO STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy