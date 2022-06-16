HOUR-BY-HOUR: Strong storms moving into the Carolinas Thursday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Queen City News and the Pinpoint Weather Team are tracking storms moving through the region capable of producing strong to severe thunderstorms.

You can use our Interactive Radar to track the storms approach your street and use Futurecast to see exactly when you should expect the storms.

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and large hail. The chance is only about 5% but still worth a mention due to the threat.

Thursday night will be warm & muggy again, dipping into the mid-70s with Friday likely wrapping up a work week of 90 degree temperatures. Highs will peak in the upper 90s with a heat index of over 100 degrees again.

We’ll see a slight chance for storms one more time before drying out this weekend.

